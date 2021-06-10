Local woman makes Monmouth College Dean’s List

Dean's list students have a GPA of 3.5 and at least three academic credits

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

About the author: News Staff The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.

–Miranda Pasky of Paso Robles has made the Dean's List at Monmouth College for the spring semester. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must take at least three academic credits and have a GPA of at 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Pasky is the daughter of Gary J. and Angela M. Pasky of Paso Robles.Founded in 1853, Monmouth College is a nationally ranked liberal arts college. Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church and the birthplace of the women's fraternity movement, the college offers 38 majors, 42 minors, 17 pre-professional tracks, and two innovative Triads in Global Food Security and Global Public Health.