Local youth invited to learn web, app design at Centennial Park

Camp runs from Aug. 8-11

– Youth Tech Inc. is hosting a Web & App Design Camp for young tech enthusiasts at the Centennial Park White Oak Meeting Room in Paso Robles. The camp will take place from Aug. 8, to Aug. 11, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, starting at 9 a.m. and concluding at noon each day. The camp instructor, Kevin Suhr, will guide the participants through an interactive course focused on app and web design.

During the camp, students will have a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the world of design and development for websites and applications. They will be instructed in the fundamentals of creating websites and apps, fostering a better understanding of the intricacies involved in these processes.

One of the key highlights of the camp is that each student will get a chance to design their own website and app. By working on these individual projects, they will have the chance to put their newfound knowledge into practice and showcase their creativity.

The cost of participation in the Web & App Design Camp is set at $160 per attendee. To register for the class or for more information, click here.

Share To Social Media