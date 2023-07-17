Local youth to star in ‘The Wizard of Oz’

New adaptation by Amanda Thayer to be presented by Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

– Tickets are now on sale for the summer theatre performance of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. The limited run — July 28, 29, and August 4, 5 – culminates months of preparation by young performers from the local community. For many performers, it is their

first exposure to a full-on theatre experience; including auditions, rehearsals, costume, makeup, set design, and more.

The lively adaptation by Youth Arts professional instructors is written by Amanda Thayer and directed by Claire Edmonds, with lighting design by Ryan Flores. Suitable for audiences of all ages, it celebrates the L. Frank Baum classic novel about Dorothy’s adventures with friends through the land of Oz in search of a way home to Kansas.

Filled with whimsy, humor, and suspense – and infused with the enthusiasm and creativity of its young performers – the show is the latest of popular productions by the youth arts center, dedicated to providing opportunities for kids to experience and develop life skills through arts education.

Show schedule:

Friday, July 28: 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 29: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 4: 6 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Admission:

Adults: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Students: $15

