Local youths heading for Junior Rodeo National Finals

– Local youth of the junior high rodeo team are headed to the 2022 National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) in Perry, Georgia, June 19-26.

The NJHFR is a division of the National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) and includes youths in grades 6-8. District 7 includes sections of Monterey County, all of San Luis Obispo County and portions of Santa Barbara County.

The team members who are loading up their horses and heading to Georgia are:

Kinzie Hansen, Paso Robles, pole bending

Colter Tannehill, Paso Robles, ribbon roping

Brodie Scoville, San Miguel, girls goat tying

Niyah Tidwell, Templeton, girls goat tying

Lilly Thompson, Creston, ribbon roping

Royce Brown, San Ardo, boys breakaway roping and ribbon roping

Betty Branquinho, Buellton, ribbon roping

Randon Rivera, Terra Bella, team roping

Ross Rivera, Terra Bella, team roping

Royce Brown and Lilly Thompson are both California State Champions for ribbon roping. Randon and Ross Rivera are California State Champions for team roping.

“It’s a really big deal for these kids,” said Jamie Brown. “They work hard and it’s very rewarding to see their work pay off for them.”

Featuring roughly 1,200 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, the NJHFR is the world’s largest junior high rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $80,000 in prizes, NJHFR contestants will also be competing for more than $200,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named a National Junior High Finals Rodeo World Champion.

To earn the world champion title, contestants must finish in the top 20, based on their combined times and scores in the first two go-rounds to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions are then determined based on their three go-round combined times and scores. An optional $100,000 jackpot is available to everyone at finals who enters the jackpot in their event.

The Saturday, June 25 championship performance will be televised nationally on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of all NJHFR performances will air on www.cowboychannelplus.com. Performance times are 7 p.m. on June 19th and 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. each day thereafter. Daily results are also available on nhsra.com.

