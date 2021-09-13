Locals and visitors alike enjoy ‘Taste of Downtown’

Proceeds from the event benefit the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association

–Dozens of locals and visitors sipped wine and tasted delicacies in the “23rd Annual Taste of Downtown Paso Robles” Saturday.

24 restaurants, specialty retail stores, tasting rooms and breweries offered samples to those who paid $25 for a pass. Proceeds benefitted the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association.

Volunteers from Main Street sold passes on lanyards and handed each participant a commemorative wine glass and a map for the event. Then, the “tasters” set out on a journey to various culinary delights.

After visiting all the participating stores, one Paso Roblan told Main Street’s Norma Moye, “My husband and I have been to every one of the ‘Tastes of Downtown’, and this is the best one yet!”

Moye says she’s confident next year’s event will be as good. She says, “I want to thank all the merchants who participated. And I’d like to thank all our volunteers. They made it possible.”

Share this post!

email

Advertisement