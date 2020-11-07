Locals celebrate election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

–Locals took to the streets Saturday at about noon in Paso Robles to celebrate the election of former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris (D-Calif.).

Biden was declared the winner of the US presidential race on Saturday morning by the Associated Press, CNN, Fox News, and other national news organizations that track electoral college votes. President Donald Trump has not conceded the election and says, “it is far from over.”

About a dozen cars and trucks decorated with Biden/Harris signs paraded through downtown Paso Robles honking their horns.

Rep. Salud Carbajal congratulates President-Elect Joe Biden

Congressman Salud Carbajal, who represents Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo County, released the following statement after the Associated Press called the race for President-Elect Joe Biden:

“Votes are still being counted, but it has become clear that voters, both across the country and on the Central Coast, recognize that we are better than the divisive politics of Donald Trump. We sorely need steady and compassionate leadership, and today American voters delivered by electing Joe Biden to the Presidency.

“Throughout his campaign, President-elect Biden focused on the hard work we all must do to restore trust in our Democracy and to bring us together as Americans. I look forward to working with the Biden Administration to renew the promise of America. Together, we will take decisive action to crush COVID-19 and make overdue investments in our infrastructure. We will protect and expand the Affordable Care Act and lower the cost of prescription drugs. We will protect our planet from climate change and create good-paying jobs in the renewable energy sector while we’re at it.

“For too long, the Trump Administration has stood in the way of progress. Today, voters said enough is enough. Let’s get to work.”

