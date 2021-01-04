Locals enjoy the great outdoors on New Year’s Day

–The sunshine encouraged thousands of people to enjoy the outdoors on New Year’s Day in the North County.

Hundreds of people hiked up Pine Mountain in Atascadero’s Stadium Park to admire the monolith. Many took pictures of friends, family, and pets posing with the obelisk.

Thousands of people walked the beach in Morro Bay. People rode segues, bicycles, and horses on the sand north of Morro Rock. Although a few wore masks, most breathed deeply the crisp, fresh air of New Year’s Day, 2021.

Share this post!

email

Related