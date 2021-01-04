Paso Robles News|Monday, January 4, 2021
You are here: Home » Region » Locals enjoy the great outdoors on New Year’s Day
  • Follow Us!

Locals enjoy the great outdoors on New Year’s Day 

Posted: 6:00 am, January 4, 2021 by News Staff

Cyclists cruise the wet sand just north of Morro Rock.

–The sunshine encouraged thousands of people to enjoy the outdoors on New Year’s Day in the North County.

Hundreds of people hiked up Pine Mountain in Atascadero’s Stadium Park to admire the monolith. Many took pictures of friends, family, and pets posing with the obelisk.

Thousands of people walked the beach in Morro Bay. People rode segues, bicycles, and horses on the sand north of Morro Rock. Although a few wore masks, most breathed deeply the crisp, fresh air of New Year’s Day, 2021.

Photos- Harley, the pit-bull mix from Pismo Beach, poses for a photo at the monolith.

 



Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.