Locals enjoying fall colors around Paso Robles

–Fall colors are attracting dog walkers to Turtle Creek Road to admire the foliage of the fruitless pear trees.

November’s cold nights triggered the color change. The leaves may reach their peak brilliance this Thanksgiving weekend.

Cooper the retriever led his human friend down the street Sunday afternoon so he could admire the brilliant colors.

Paso Robles City Councilman Fred Strong lives near Turtle Creek Road. He said the red and magenta colors remind him of his youth at Marquette High School and Marquette University in Milwaukie, Wisconsin, where stunning fall colors enhance the historic architecture of the Catholic Jesuit campus. Next year, Marquette will celebrate its 140th Anniversary.

Bob Ahl lives on Turtle Creek Road, He and his wife walk their dog, Sawyer, along Turtle Creek Road. “The leaves are so beautiful, I’m reluctant to rake them up into piles to remove them,” says Ahl “But my wife insists.”

Gigi, the basset hound, walks the Turtle Creek Road seven times a day with Larry, who carries the other end of her leash. “She doesn’t notice the colors, but she appreciates treats from passersby. That’s what makes her day.”

