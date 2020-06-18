Locals gather to remember James Watson along train tracks where he was killed

–More than 50 people came together Thursday morning at the North County Transportation Center to honor the life of James Watson, 58. The memorial was held at 10 a.m. along the train tracks near Pine and 8th streets in Paso Robles. The crowd included many of his friends and family members.

People who knew him came out to show support to the family and said kind words about Watson’s unfortunate passing on June 10 when he was found shot to death on the train tracks platform. Authorities say his murder is related to the shooting spree last week by Mason James Lira that ended in Lira’s death.

Watson’s family said he loved everyone he came in contact with even if he didn’t show it all of the time; and he loved Pepsi so they gave him a toast, drinking Pepsi in his honor.

–Photos and report by Anthony Reed

