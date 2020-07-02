Locals organize 4th of July rally in Downtown City Park

–North County locals have organized a 4th of July rally to be held Saturday, July 4 in Downtown City Park starting at 10 a.m.

The event on Facebook reads:

“Our unalterable resolution should be to be free.” – Sam Adams

Bring your American spirit and patriotism in joining us to peaceably assemble on July 4th and celebrate our independence! Speakers on freedom! Photo booth background with costume props! Patriotic goodies being handed out!

Speakers include Andy Caldwell, Vicki Nohrden, and Debbie Arnold!

Share this post!

email

Related