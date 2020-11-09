Locals show support for Trump at MAGA ‘Stop the Steal’ rally

–Although the Associated Press, CNN, Fox News, and most national news organizations have called the presidential election a victory for former Vice President Joe Biden and Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris, car and truck rallies in support of President Donald Trump continue in San Luis Obispo County.

On Sunday in Paso Robles, dozens of locals gathered at Woodland Plaza II near J.C. Penny’s and drove their cars and trucks around town in a display of support for President Trump. They called it the ‘Stop the Steal MAGA Drag.’ Similar events were held in other cities in San Luis Obispo County and Santa Maria Sunday.

Claire McClure organized the drag through Paso Robles. She told the Paso Robles Daily News, “This event was organized by two gals who saw that Paso was not covered. Each city in the county had a MAGA Drag, so we just threw something together. We’ve got more than 20 cars here. We hope that people will see that this is not over. We are waiting for this to progress through the court system. Ultimately, there will be a legitimate call by those who run the election. The Associated Press is not the official election decider.”

Several local Facebook groups promoted the event, saying, “Patriots look! This weekend! Find your nearest #StopTheSteal “Pop-Up” MAGA Drag, Central Coast, CA, and join in this Sunday, Nov. 8th! Invite your patriotic friends and family!”

Local meeting locations included the JCPenney parking lot, 120 Niblick Road, Paso Robles; the north end of Main Street in Templeton; and Spring Hill Suites parking lot in Atascadero.

The rally is part of a nationwide movement to support President Trump. Last weekend a similar rally was held throughout the Central Coast on Oct. 31. The rallies are groups of cars and trucks honking their horns and flying American flags and Trump 2020 flags.

Meanwhile back in Delaware, former Vice President Joe Biden has declared victory and is making plans for his administration, however numerous court challenges have been filed because of alleged election irregularities.

San Luis Obispo County voted for Biden over Trump by a wide margin, 76,398 votes to 53,438 votes, according to the most recent tally. There are over 30,000 additional vote-by-mail ballots to be counted in the county. Counting resumes this morning.

In San Luis Obispo County, Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong said last week that he hopes to get the election certified by Thanksgiving.

Share this post!

email

Related