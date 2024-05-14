London-based band Jungle coming to Vina Robles Ampitheatre

Tickets available this Friday

– London-based band Jungle, fresh off their first Brit Award win for Best Group, will be extending their 2024 tour to include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Tickets for the event will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m.

The band’s latest album campaign for “Volcano” has been a triumph, culminating in their Brit Award win and a standout performance of ‘Back On 74’ at the ceremony. The album has garnered critical acclaim, achieving their joint highest UK album chart position, and their single ‘Back On 74’ has become their biggest global hit, reaching No. 25 in the UK and the Top 10 on the US Billboard’s Top Dance / Electronic Songs chart.

In addition to their upcoming tour, Jungle will headline their largest London show ever at The O2 on Sept. 12. Renowned for their electrifying live performances and compelling visuals, the band has earned high praise from NME, who lauded their All Points East set as “monstrously good.” Limited tickets for The O2 show are still available.

With a track record of playing to massive crowds, including 200,000 people in 2023 alone, Jungle is set to continue showcasing its ‘Volcano’ album worldwide this year.

The band’s profile has received another boost through their collaboration with iconic American fashion brand Gap for their Spring 2024 campaign. Directed by Jungle’s J Lloyd and long-term collaborator Charlie Di Placido, the campaign celebrates self-expression and features original choreography set to ‘Back On 74’ by video collaborator Shay Latukolan. Grammy-nominated artist Tyla stars in the campaign, adding to its international appeal.

Hailing from Shepherd’s Bush, London, Jungle consists of lifelong friends. Their self-titled debut album earned them a Mercury Prize nomination, followed by “For Ever” and “Loving In Stereo,” contributing to over a billion streams to date. The band’s visionary stylized and choreographed videos, notably from ‘Volcano,’ have become integral to their artistic identity.

Share To Social Media