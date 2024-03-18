Long-time Karate senseis moving, reception event planned

Past and present karate students invited to join reception this Tuesday

– After 25 years of teaching Shorin Ryu Karate in Paso Robles, senseis David and Michelle Rogers bid farewell as they prepare to relocate to Edmond, OK, a suburb of Oklahoma City, to be closer to relatives.

Past and present Karate students are invited to join the Paso Robles Recreation Services team at a reception honoring the Rogers on Tuesday, March 19, in the Centennial Park main lobby located at 600 Nickerson Drive from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Shorin Ryu Karate classes will continue at Centennial Park under the direction of senseis Ted Jacobson and Arnold Kalvans.

For those unable to attend the reception but wishing to send messages to David and Michelle, they can email them at iambck@pacbell.net.

