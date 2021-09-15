Long Walk Home fundraiser returns for it’s 10th year

Walk raises money for the El Camino Homeless Organization

–On Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. El Camino Homeless Organization will hold its 10th Annual Long Walk Home event. Long Walk Home represents the walk that people facing homelessness make every day in their search for permanent housing.

Participants will march, (socially distanced,) from ECHO Atascadero to the landmark Rotunda Building in the Sunken Gardens and back to ECHO. After the walk, participants will receive a to-go style barbecue meal. Those that choose to not walk can pick up their meals drive through style at 11 a.m. at the ECHO parking lot. Participants are encouraged to bring their masks.

Adult Tickets are $30 per person, children’s tickets (under 18) are $10 and included with the ticket price is a commemorative t-shirt. Tickets can be purchased online at www.echoshelter.org.

A force of 1,500 community volunteers provide ancillary support to run the shelter program and the meal program that serves as many as 80 dinners each night to shelter residents and the homeless population. ECHO also operates a shower program at both facilities that provides hot showers to anyone in need. ECHO supplies the homeless population all the necessary toiletries and offers access to clothing, shoes, blankets, sleeping bags and school supplies for children. For more information about ECHO, visit www.echoshelter.org.

