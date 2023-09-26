Long Walk Home raises over $50,000

Funds raised will enable the shelter to expand its outreach and services

– El Camino Homeless Organization has announced the success of its Long Walk Home fundraiser, which took place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Thanks to the generosity and dedication of the community, the event raised over $50,000. These funds will make a significant impact on ECHO’s Atascadero and Paso Robles campuses, enabling the shelter to expand its outreach and services to better serve individuals and families experiencing homelessness. This year ECHO has helped 131 men, women, and children get back into housing this year.

Our community’s outpouring of support is awe-inspiring,” Wendy Lewis, ECHO’s CEO, said, “You’ve shown that when we walk together, we can accomplish incredible things. Your donations will directly impact the lives of those we serve, and your presence at the Long Walk Home sends a powerful message of compassion.”

Visit https://www.echoshelter.org/ to learn more about our ongoing initiatives, donate, and discover how to get involved.

