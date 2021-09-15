Looking Back: 1887 was a good year to buy the farm

Excerpts from the September 10, 1887, Paso Robles Leader:

Town lots and farms

–It is unnecessary perhaps to remind the public that if they wish town lots a lowest prices they should call on me, as every lot in Paso Robles has to pass through my hands. It is impossible for any one to sell except at higher figures than those charged by me. I have also a number of very desireable lots at private sale which can be obtained at prices which insure a good profit on the investment.

In the line of farming property, I have the fullest line in this section, embracing anything from 2 ½ to 12,000 acres, and at any price from $6 to $100. I am handling these on very small margins and any one wishing such lands will consult his own interest by consulting me.

Settlers who wish Government land within reasonable distance can also be accommodated at low rates. Some choice claims can be had by immediate application

S.W. Fergusson

50,000 acres of the well-known Paso de Robles, Santa Ysabel, Eureka and Huer Huero Ranchos

Elsewhere on the front page 50,000 acres of prime land, available in subdivisions of 20 acres and upward can be had from the West Coast Land Company for $25 an acre.

Located on the Salinas river, in the center of these ranchos, the most beautiful natural park on the Pacific Coast, is a growing town. It has the credit of building the first bridge across the Salinas river, is now erecting a $6000 public school house, and will be supplied with water in 60 days.

Every tract has thrifty timber for domestic use and well water at 20 to 40 feet, and in many places, living streams and springs of pure water. On this immense tract there is no waste land; the soil is rich and deep, the climate is unsurpassed.

The rainfall is sufficient without irrigation.

And all the lands are especially adapted to wheat, fruit, vine culture, also olives.

Our mineral wealth

Gold, silver, iron, chrome, cinnabar, petroleum and more are making San Luis Obispo “a marvelous county,” seemed to be positioning the county to take a place on the world’s mining stage, as reported in this article.

Editorial comment: Today, as reported by The Diggings, an online resource about mining activity, San Luis Obispo County has 1996 mining claims, of which only 52 are active. Probably not a good time to try prospecting for a living.

The Wine House and billiard hall

We have as fine a billiard table as there is in the State. The bar is constantly supplied with the choicest wines, liquors and cigars. The Wine House will be kept as a quiet retreat for gentlemen who desire to pass a few hours pleasantly.

Editorial comment: Sounds like the perfect place to celebrate buying the farm for $25 an acre, or drowning one’s sorrows because the mine failed.

