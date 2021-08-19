Looking Back at 1930: Business prosperity predicted, Fifth Monday fools four citizens

Excerpts from the Thursday, October 2, 1930, Paso Robles Spotlight:

Prosperity is seen on return by businessman

Chamber secretary notes upward tendencies; normalcy soon

An upward tendency from depressed economic levels was forecast here today by H.J. Beaty, chamber of commerce secretary, in an interview following his appointment ratification as part-time secretary.

“The thing for citizens to do at this time is to plant the seed of content, or, at least, be patient in the face of conditions,” Beaty said. “It is my belief, supported by business analysis of leading economists, that business and employment is again on the upgrade. Within six months the improvement should be quite marked.”

“The depression is not a local one. It is world-wide. And for the first time conditions challenge the ablest minds of the world. Conditions may be said to be aiding a more permanent prosperity of the immediate future. What the world has gone through during this past year has affected a new interpretation of business. Plans, looking toward the stabilization of world businesses and through stabilization the alleviation of unemployment are under way. The plans will bear fruit and my prediction is results will be noted before six months.”

Beaty believes that local governments in speeding up public works are materially advancing the return to normalcy. As a factor he pointed to the state road program. As a part of the program between thirty and fifty men in this district will be given employment for an extended period.

Fifth Monday fools four citizens; no council meet held

Girded for the fortnight fray in the council chambers came Councilman George Liddle. He was followed by Mack Oeck, zealous citizen and interested auditor at city council sessions. Shortly after Claude Azbell, police chief, clumped into the city hall. Hot and panting arrived a Spotlight reporter, rushing from a late dinner.

The city hall was silent. The four citizens stood n an embarrassed silence. At length Oscar Hedgpeth, water works superintendent, spoke:

“Anything I can do for you gentlemen?”

“Yes,” responded Oeck, “Is it not time for the council to appear?”

“Two weeks from today,” replied Hedgpeth. “The council meets on the second and fourth Monday.”

There was a rush to the calendar.

A light dawned upon the four citizen[s]. They chorused—“oh!”

It was the fifth Monday of the month.

Read previous Looking Back articles

Thank you to sponsors of Looking Back

Paso Robles Pioneer Museum – Come take a real look back into local Paso Robles history. Open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblespioneermuseum.org (805) 239-4556.

Estrella Warbird Museum is an aviation museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia. Woodland Auto Display is also open. Hours: Thursday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446, ewarbirds.org, (805) 227-0440.

Creative Concrete & Design delivers the highest level of professional concrete work. Operating in San Luis Obispo County since 2002, Karl Rush brings 35 years of concrete experience to every job and will ensure that you receive the very best quality work. Over the years they have completed a great many works on residential homes. They are very creative and willing to explore options for your next project. Concrete projects have many factors to consider to bring your vision to life. creativeconcreteanddesign.com, (805) 896-1384.

Golden Anchor Financial Services is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower is different, and offer a variety of products to meet individual requirements. They make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Call them at (805) 473-7733 on the Central Coast or (559) 473-7733 in the Central Valley.

1800 El Pomar is the site of a historic Templeton ranch located just three miles east of town. The property features an iconic, aged redwood barn, 3 story tank house, original farmhouse with an outdoor garden, original water tank structures, and many other original ranch buildings. Set on 20+ acres of vineyards, the 360-degree views of rolling oak-studded hills and surrounding vines are a photographer’s dream. A prime ceremony location exists in the vineyards behind the barn between two beautiful oaks. The northwest-facing location creates plenty of shade for your guests in an early to late afternoon setting. A perfect venue with plenty of open space to customize your wedding or event. www.1800elpomar.com

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related