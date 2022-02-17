Looking Back to 1950: City bans bus stop on Spring Street

Excerpted from the June 22, 1950 issue of the Paso Robles Journal:

Council Refuses to Allot 95 Feet of Street Parking Space to Hotel

Permission to use Spring Street in front of the Paso Robles Hot Springs Hotel as the Greyhound bus stop was revoked by the city council Monday night.

Following the reading of a letter from Ned Lutz asking for a 45-foot yellow loading zone and a 50-foot red bus loading zone be established in front of the Paso Robles Hot Springs Hotel, the council, on motion of Councilman John Gerst, denied his request and notified V.M. Conrad, local Greyhound agent, that the bust stop on Spring street in front of the hotel was considered a menace to the safety of the city and prohibited, effective July 20, 1950.

This decision culminated six weeks of heated discussion in and out of council meetings following the moving of the bus terminal from its former location at 11th street.

Firemen had termed the Spring street stop a fire hazard and city police had compiled a lengthy report of infractions of regulations set up by the agreement of the city with the agent in granting the move.

