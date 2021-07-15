Looking Back: County fair opens, Los Padres fires set record, outdoor theatre to open

Excerpt from the Wednesday, August 24, 1950, Paso Robles Journal:

County fair opens today – Record crowd at first day’s show

Bigger, better attractions in new buildings greet many visitors as gates are flung open for four days of excitement and thrills.

At 10 o’clock this morning the San Luis Obispo County Fair at Paso Robles opened its doors to what officials expect will be an all-time record number of visitors. There will be fun for the whole family as the men, women and children of the entire county show their skills and crafts and handiworks.

From Mom’s pickles to uncle’s cowpunching, from grandma’s delicate embroideries to the prize hog of some Future Farmer of America, every age and every taste is represented in the exhibits. This year’s Fair is the biggest, most complete and entertaining of any in the history of the event.

For four packed days, until Sunday midnight, the fairgrounds will be the scene of rodeos, parades, dancing, band concerts, judging, auctions, pageants, and many other special events, including a huge Cavalcade, the Lipham Trio, Si Othis, Scout programs and horse show.

Officers and directors have been working and planning for a year to make the 1950’s Fair the greatest all-around show ever held in the county. Larry Lewin, secretary-manager, says that interest in the Fair has been noted throughout the state, and he has advised local motels and hotels to be ready for a big influx of guests. Even homeowners, Lewin reports, are showing typical hospitality by making spare rooms available to the overflow crowds. (Continued on the back page. Click here to read the full back page)

Los Padres fires set new record

Fires this season in Los Padres National Forest have been the most disastrous in the history of the reserve, according to Nolan O’Neal, district manager.

Almost 1000 men battled fires in both ends of the county. In the Las Pilitas fire in Calf Canyon and the Cammatta ranches 29,000 acres were destroyed with 12,000 of this in the forest reserve. In the Huasna district flames swept 16,000 acres on Pine Ridge near Arroyo Grande.

The forest service has a word of commendation for the fine cooperation from hunters since the deer season opened.

Outdoor theatre will open soon

Work is progressing at a record pace at the site of the new Oaks Outdoor Theatre being erected two miles south of Paso Robles by a local company with Al Stanford as manager, and George Hickox, building manager who predicts the opening within three weeks.

Grades for the parking of cars have been all laid out and will get a surface of blacktop, the building to house the projector, the service rooms and comfort stations is nearing completion and the management is loud in the praise of the contractors who are rushing the work.

In the meantime Stanford is in Los Angeles booking the finest of MGM pictures for the opening of this entertainment center.

This Looking Back view of Paso Robles history comes from one of the hundreds of local newspapers in the Paso Robles Area Historical Society collection, located in the Paso Robles History Museum at 800 12th Street in Downtown City Park. Photography of the old newspapers is by Gigi Greene. News for this column is selected with the assistance of the society’s Vice President Nancy Tweedie and Research Director Jan Cannon.

