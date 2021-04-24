Looking Back: Cupid hits 80-year-old lad in Paso Robles

Excerpt from the Thursday, April 24, 1930, The Spotlight

–Romance lives long in California. A little matter of eighty years or so is as nothing when Cupid is concerned.

Monday, April 21st, Benjamin F. Ramage, pert and active octogenarian, and Pamela Wear, 65, of Paso Robles, were married by Dr. Farr at the Methodist parsonage, at Salinas. They were attended by his son and wife, Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Ramage, Jr.

They are both old-time residents of Paso Robles, and will make their home at 2048 Vine Street.

Their children gathered Monday evening to wish them many happy years of wedded bliss. A buffet supper was served by the children.

