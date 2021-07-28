Looking Back: Fair ball set, scout returns from Jamboree, escapees caught sleeping in stolen car

Excerpts from the Thursday, July 13, 1950 Paso Robles Journal:

August 19 set for pre-fair ball

The Pre-fair dance sponsored annually by the Business and Professional Women’s Club will be held August 19 at Civic Auditorium, according to Lucy Edwards chairman.

The event will begin at 9 o’clock with the rural theme to be used for decorations as in the past.

Features of the plans include a snack bar to be staffed by members of Plymouth Circle and a grab bag under the chairmanship of Mrs. Don Ross.

Tickets may be obtained from all members, with Mrs. Irene Colt ticket sale chairman.

Mrs. Edith Ryan will be in charge of taking tickets, Mrs. Woodrow Calloway will supervise the check room, and Mrs. Lois Donoho is decorations chairman.

Paso Robles scout due Saturday from Jamboree

Boy Scout Charles Blair, son of Dr. and Mrs. Edward Blair, was among the 47,000 Boy Scouts gathered at Valley Forge for the Second Annual Boy Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge, Penn. He will arrive home on the Starlight early Saturday morning.

Trading has been the most vigorous occupation of the Scouts gathered from all over the country according to national news weekly, and Charles went well stocked with jade for trading purposes. A member of the mineral club he made a field trip with that group this spring to the jade beach north of San Simeon at low tide and collected his supply there.

He also took hard shelled almonds, feeling that they would last longer than the soft shelled variety.

In typical boy-fashion, Charles’ communications home, according to his father, have consisted of several postcards bearing such descriptive phrases as Having fun. Love. Charles.”

Fifteen boys and three leaders from this county attended the national conclave. Storrs Smith, Scout executive, made the trip as a member of the national staff and edited the daily newspaper for the special train from this area.

Local cops nab boys vacationing in stolen cars

Two 17-year-old youths who escaped from the Pine Grove camp of the California Youth Authority were caught by city police yesterday afternoon and are being held here for the Authority.

The boys were driving a car stolen in San Miguel, which was the fifth car they had taken since they escaped Monday. They took a car from the Sutter Hill ranger station Monday evening, and subsequent vehicles from Oakland, San Jose, and near Greenfield.

The police received a call from the sheriff’s office in Salinas warning them to be on the lookout for the two boys and another from Deputy Sheriff Hardman in San Miguel. The youths were taken into custody here at 3 p.m.

This Looking Back view of Paso Robles history comes from one of the hundreds of local newspapers in the Paso Robles Area Historical Society collection, located in the Paso Robles History Museum at 800 12th Street in Downtown City Park. Photography of the old newspapers is by Gigi Greene. News for this column is selected with the assistance of the society’s Vice President Nancy Tweedie and Research Director Jan Cannon.

