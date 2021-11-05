Looking Back: Goat’s milk creamery opens in Paso Robles, farmer injured in tractor accident

Excerpts from the Saturday, April 4, 1936 Paso Robles Times:

Goat’s milk cannery planned by the new owners of creamery

Paso Robles will be made the center of an entirely new industry, according to a statement released Thursday morning, by J.P. Meyenberg, president of the Meyenberg Milk Products Company of Salinas.

“We intend to establish a condensing plant here,” Meyenberg told a representative of The Times, “for the packaging and distribution of evaporated goat’s milk. We are pioneering an entirely new industry, and will make the Paso Robles Creamery the headquarters for that branch of our company,” he said.

We expect to invest $25,000 in new equipment for the Paso Robles plant in the very near future, and will spend many times that amount in the creation of a market over the entire United States, for our new product.

“As fast as local conditions warrant, and the production of cow’s milk increases,” he said, “we will also expand our milk, butter and ice cream business in Paso Robles. We hope to be able to install equipment here to manufacture evaporated cow’s milk also.”

The purchase of the property and business of the Paso Robles Creamery and Cold Storage Company, which will become effective April 13, was announced late last Wednesday, when the transaction was placed in escrow.

The company, which as present has plants at Soledad and Ripon, market their evaporated milk under the brand name “All-Pure,” which is distributed widely in the U.S., and in foreign countries.

Both the Messrs. Meyenberg, president and secretary respectively of the company, have had long experience in the dairying industry. It was their father, J.B. Meyenberg, who “discovered” the process and was the first to manufacture and sell evaporated milk to the world.

Injured while attempting to recover cap

Walter Braffett, tractor operator who was seriously injured last Saturday morning, when he stumbled and fell beneath a double disc, is reported to be slowly recovering from the accident, at a local hospital

According to reports of the accident, Braffett, who was employed at the Max Von Dollen ranch, left his seat on the tractor to recover his cap, which the wind had blown from his head. As the equipment was moving slowly, he did not feel that it was necessary to cut off his power while he chased the cap.

However, as he left the tractor, he stumbled, and the two-gang disk plow passed over his entire left side, from his leg to part of his face, before he could get from beneath it.

Nevertheless, Braffett was able to remount his tractor and to drive it back to the end of the field before he collapsed from the effect of his injuries. He was discovered a short time later by his employer and rushed to the Sutter Nursing Home, where he received medical attention. He is reported to have suffered severe bruises, sprains, and lacerations of the body and face.

