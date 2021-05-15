Looking Back: Highway Job to Cost $330,000; Work for Fifty

An expert from the Thursday, October 2, 1930, Paso Robles Spotlight:

Plan start within sixty days as agents seek right-of-ways

Realignment sets at rest fears that coastal route will divert traffic

Plans for the realignment of the state highway north from Paso Robles city limits to the San Luis Obispo county line at an estimated cost of $330,000 were going forward steadily today with the announcement by State highway authorities that right-of-way agents were obtaining satisfactory rights along the proposed path realignment will follow.

Will Employ Fifty

At the same time the district engineer’s office at San Luis Obispo announced that the project will employ fifty men for work in unskilled branches.

The project will be underway within sixty days, it was reported, following revised estimates of the time required to obtain right-of-ways through properties the line will follow.

When work actually begins the equipment on the highway will embrace an asphalt plant, grading and finishing equipment, caterpillar tractors, three steam rollers and a number of steam shovels.

A total of 150 men will be employed. Road camps may be established between San Miguel and Paso Robles. This was considered unlikely, however, since most of those employed [will] probably be residents of Paso Robles and vicinity.

Allays Traffic Fears

Announcement of the realignment was received with delight by Paso Robles business men and business men of Atascadero. Action of the State highway department in spending the huge sum for road work set at rest rumors that traffic on the route would be curtailed following construction of the Pacific coastal scenic highway. The action of the state was seen to be an anticipation of as great, if not greater, use of the present intermediate San Francisco-Los Angeles highway.

The work will be in charge of George Tilton, district highway construction engineer.

Editor’s note: According to an online calculator, $330,000 in 1930 is about $4,724,802.40 today.

