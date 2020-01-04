Looking Back: Local Post Office Finishes Greatest Year In History

Excerpt from the Saturday, January 4, 1936 Paso Robles Times

Preliminary figures of the business of the Paso Robles Post Office for the calendar year 1935, as released by Postmaster Elmer T. Bollinger today, not only show the 12-month period just completed have been greatest in the history of the local office, but that the percentage of gain itself was the largest on record here.

Gross receipts for the last quarter of 1935, amount to a total of $7,665.97, compared to a “take” of $6,576.65 for the final quarter in 1934; an increase in dollars and cents business of $1,089.32.

The increase is accounted for mainly in stamps sold, although slight gains in “second, third and Fourth class” as well as “miscellaneous” activities was recorded.

Over the entire year, the postal receipts show an increase of nearly $3,000, the 1934 figures being given as $21,661.98’ while in 1935, $24,606.28 worth of stamps and other services were sold. The gain was nearly constant over the entire 12-month period.

It is interesting to note that since `1927, when this summary was begun as a part of the records at the local post office, the annual receipts have varied from something over $18,000 to $21,000, but that in no single year have they showed a variance of much more than a thousand dollars either way from the preceding year. The 1935 gain of $2,944.30, thus might well be said to be an outstanding event in the history of the office, and to mark a decided up-trend in the prosperity of the community.

“I know of no other cause than better business conditions, more money in circulation generally, for this great gain,” Bollinger said.

“All of us here would like to express our appreciation to the public, for the co-operation they have given us, and for the patience which they showed during the Christmas rush which ended last week. We hope that 1936 will prove to be an even greater year.”

The complete reports covering all of the post office activities will be available by the first of next week, Bollinger said.

