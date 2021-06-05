Looking Back: News of the community on May 31, 1911

Excerpts from the May 31, 1911 issue of the Paso Robles Leader

Compilation of Products

The county is now in the process of development, which has for several years been changing the character of its exports. Great ranches, which formerly were devoted almost entirely to grazing or the raising of grains, are now being gradually cut up and utilized for dairy purposes.

The grain production has fallen off during the last few years, while dairy products have proportionally increased, as shown in the following report:

Wheat̅ꟷOne million sacks on an assessment of 250,000 acres sown; proper sowing under summer fallow yields 12 ½ sacks per acre.

BarleyꟷTwo hundred and eighty thousand sacks on an assessment of 100,000 acres sown.

BeansꟷQuarter of a million sacks on assessment of 20,000 acres sown.

CattleꟷOver million and quarter dollars paid annually for cattle exported.

ButterꟷFour million pounds on assessment of 25,000 cows.

Eggsꟷ180,000 cases yearly; a new industry, not yet fully nor well developed.

PoultryꟷOver 100,000 pounds annually, principally to exclusive markets of San Francisco; business hardly in its infancy.

ApplesꟷA new industry on land which is now 1-8 the cost of that near larger cities; superb climate; no irrigation; fine, firm, juicy, well keeping fruit; no scale nor blight; took 8 out of 10 prizes entered for at annual apple fair at Watsonville in 1910. Imperfect pack only lost the other two prizes; took world’s medal at St. Louis Exposition. About 750 acres now planted; average 200 pounds per tree at 2 cents per pound net.

PearsꟷAlso new industry; the excellence just being proven; buyers pay $45 a ton f.o.b. and supply packing boxes.

AlmondsꟷAlso as yet undeveloped, but wonderful value and future possibilities; about 300 acres on $30 to $35 per acre land. One orchard of 21 acres produced 15 tons, selling at $190 acre net. 180 additional acres yielded 18 tons almond meat sold at 29 cents lb. and 17 tons almonds at $280 per ton.

More news of the day

Paso Robles had a surprise visit by Governor Johnson, accompanied by his wife, and son and wife who came to Paso Robles in their auto and put up at the Hot Springs Hotel.

Friends and family mourned the untimely and unexpected death of 22 year old Miss Mary Wiebe, apparently from ptomaine poisoning.

Several local youth attending first through eighth grades, got their names in the paper for being on the honor roll.

August Zimmerman announced that he installed a new machine for making and repairing boots and shoes. He intended to run the machine in his shop on Park Street on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Creston News

Two Creston farmers, Mr. W.B. Bayles and Mr. George Sturgeon put in pumping plants to irrigate their crops. Mr. Bayles intended to irrigate alfalfa. Mr. Sturgeon intended to irrigate strawberries, raspberries and blackberries.

Making Good

Gus Herman a young and sturdy German who came here some three years ago. Was sent by a friend to care for a place he owned near Creston. Gus had but $65 when he reached Creston, but he went to work and soon he was making good at a financier as well as a good farmer.

This year he has put in large acreage to potatoes, that bids fare to produce 75 sacks to the acre. He was told that he could not grow spuds there but the man thought different.

He further says that one more crop and he will away to Germany for a wife.

