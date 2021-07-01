Looking Back: Paso Robles Shell Station cleanest in the nation, scouts in the news



Excerpts from the June 22, 1950, Paso Robles Journal:

Paso Roblan wins $100 for clean service station

Paso Robles is getting a lot of valuable advertising these days all on account of one of our businessmen, Henry D. Anderson, who operates the Shell station at the main corner of town, 12th and Spring.

In a national contest Anderson won first prize for keeping the cleanest service station in the whole United States, and got $100 U.S. Savings Bond which he has had transferred to his little daughter. He also won a free dinner for his staff at which the bond will be awarded by Chester Wade, district retail representative for the company.

The Shell company investigated the Paso Robles station after it had received scores of letters complimenting it on the fine station they were maintaining here and commenting on the cleanliness of the rest rooms.

Anderson says he likes living in Paso Robles and that his business has been growing ever since he took over the station four years ago.

International publicity for this up-to-date Paso Robles merchant has been secured through a full page article of pictures and story in the Shell magazine.

Scouts in the news – 18 scouts go to Jamboree

Eighteen Jamboree-bound Boy Scouts, Explorers and leaders of the San Luis Obispo County area leave at 1 a.m., Friday, for a 23-day tour of the nation and to attend the second National Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. The Scouts and leaders from this area will go to San Francisco and then to Stockton where they will join 350 boys and leaders from the Boy Scout Council from the San Joaquin Valley.

George Andre, San Luis Obispo city attorney, heads the delegation from this county and associated with him is Assistant Scoutmaster Clifford Boswell, Arroyo Grande instructor. Storrs H. Smith, Scout executive officer, will also attend the Jamboree, having been selected to aid in the regional staff for the California contingent.

The local contingent is composed of Charles Blair of Paso Robles, Wes Filer, Jack Mallory, Robert Poggi, John and Thomas Tabb, all of Arroyo Grande; Stevan and John Pavitt, Shell Beach; John and Larry Crumb, and Martin Paul of San Luis Obispo; Jackie Stinchfield and Bill Hoadly of Atascadero; Danny Geisler of Cayucos, and Bill Morley from Morro Bay.

Highlights of the trip include Chicago, Detroit, Greenfield Village, Niagara Falls, Great Lakes Naval Training Station, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, New Orleans, Carlsbad Caverns, Grand Canyon and home. Scouts will arrive back in San Luis Obispo on the morning of July 15.

Boy Scouts fill airwaves with S.O.S. for assistance

Airwaves are being filled with such touching pleas as “send me two dollars, Pop,” and “rush us some bread for breakfast,” as the Boy Scout camp at Nacimiento uses its radio station to send messages to parents at home.

The Nacimiento station installed by the San Luis Obispo Amateur Radio club makes regular call to John Derby here and to San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande. Derby in turn calls the parents by phone and then sends the answer back to camp by radio.

One hundred boys from the county opened the camp Thursday. Assisting staff members were Orval Baxter who went out Friday and stayed till Sunday, and Gil Leisy who went Sunday and came home Tuesday night.

Gus Appuhn and Dean McIntire will go out tomorrow and stay till Sunday.

A water carnival and gold rush day have been special features of the week’s program.

Read previous Looking Back articles

This Looking Back feature on Paso Robles history comes from one of the hundreds of local newspapers in the Paso Robles Area Historical Society collection. Several local newspapers, dating from the 1800s, have reported on local, national, and world events, providing priceless historical views of our community that are not available from any other source. The historical society is seeking community support for the multi-phased Newspaper Preservation Project to help fund the transfer of these aged and fragile pages to microfilm and digital images. Photography of the old newspapers is by Gigi Greene. News for this column is selected with the assistance of the society’s Vice President Nancy Tweedie and Research Director Jan Cannon. The Paso Robles Historical Society is located in the Paso Robles History Museum at 800 12th Street in Downtown City Park. Visit the Paso Robles Historical Society website for more information about exhibits, research, becoming a member, volunteering, or donating.

