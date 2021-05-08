Looking Back: Roblans Contribute to WWI Efforts

Excerpts from the Saturday, May 19, 1917 Paso Robles Record

Meeting of the Home Guards

Tuesday evening the home guards met at the city hall with sixty-five members present, who took the oath and were mustered into the work as special home guard police.

The officers previously elected were: Conterno, Captain; W.S. Eddy, First Lieutenant; G.G. Thomas, Second Lieutenant.

The captain instructed the company in regard to signals to be used in case of emergency cases, calling out the company by the fire bell.

The grammar schoolhouse was selected as a place of indoor meeting and the high school grounds for drilling and outdoor practice.

The captain drilled the company a hour Tuesday evening.

Next Tuesday evening they will meet at 7:30.

Editor’s Note: The California State Military History and Museums Program reports the “home guard” was the California State Defense Guard, authorized in 1917. The Federal Home Guard Act of 1917 authorized states to use weapons but the California legislature did not authorize California units to use weapons. The California home guard was known as the California Home Guard or the California Military Reserve, with 100 companies throughout the state. Governor William Stephens disbanded the California Home Guard in 1920.

Paso Robles Boys Take Examinations

This week five more Paso Robles boys left for San Francisco to take their final examinations for the U.S. Army. Sunday Truman Brooks Jr., Harrold Baxter and Elbert Brooks left this city for San Francisco and Wednesday Frank Lewis and Sumner Littlefield left to take the examinations.

James A. Pierce received word the first of the week from his son Tracy, who has been an instructor of mathematics at Harvard University for the past year, saying that he had resigned his position and enlisted in the U.S. Army in company with three other teachers. He is stationed at the Plattsburg Barracks.

Lee Jamison and Walter Sykes left Tuesday by automobile for the Yosemite Valley. After spending several weeks sightseeing they expect to enlist in the navy.

Also making news in Paso Robles

Last week Mrs. E. Exline sold 100 pounds of Tepary beans, for which she received the sum of $20. There will be many of these beans planted as they average about six sacks to the acre and are easily grown.

Miss Olive Triplett entertained friends at her home on Spring Street, with music, games and a weenie roast. Guests, all declaring their hostess a fine entertainer, included Misses Clara Jones, Clarissa Walker, Bliss Bunch and the Messr Ivan Nordlund, Elmore Thompson, La Verne Payne and Carl Anderson.

Read previous Looking Back articles

This “Looking Back” view at Paso Robles history comes from one of the hundreds of local newspapers in the Paso Robles Area Historical Society collection. Several local newspapers, dating from the 1800s, have reported on local, national and world events, providing priceless historical views of our community that are not available from any other source. The Historical Society is seeking community support for the multi-phased Newspaper Preservation Project to help fund the transfer of these aged and fragile pages to microfilm and digital images.

Photography of the old newspapers is by Gigi Greene. News for this column is selected with the assistance of the society’s Vice President Nancy Tweedie and Research Director Jan Cannon.

The Paso Robles Historical Society is located in the Paso Robles History Museum at 800 12th Street in Downtown City Park. Visit the Paso Robles Historical Society website for more information about exhibits, research, becoming a member, volunteering, or donating.

The Paso Robles Daily News is pleased to support this important project. Watch this space for future “Looking Back” articles.

