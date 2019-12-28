Looking Back: Snow and Rain Lash District

Excerpt from the Shopping News, December 31, 1936

Tree Crushes Roof of House in Yule Storm

Agriculture is Benefited by the First Big Rain of Winter

Rain, snow and wind, accompanied on at least one night by a damaging electrical disturbance rode into the Paso Robles district on the crest of the storm which has lashed the entire coastal district for a week.

Breaking on Christmas Eve, the storm increased in fury until yesterday streets of Paso Robles were like rivers as water coursed down out of the hills.

Train schedules were disrupted, in some places highway travel was brought to a near-standstill by water on the roads, telephone service was interfered with and a power line was struck by lightning.

With a brief lull on Monday after rain had fallen almost continuously since Christmas Eve, the storm was renewed yesterday.

Nearly nve [sic] inches of precipitation was recorded here up to late yesterday by Weather Recorder Verne Exline.

Indications last night were that the storm would continue today, providing a damp farewell to the old year.

