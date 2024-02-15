Looking Back to 1907: Real estate deals include a 40-acre vineyard for $500

Excerpts from the Wednesday, February 13, 1907, Paso Robles Leader

Cupid makes one week suffice for this couple

Paso Robles is quite stirred up. There has been a real up-to-date romance going on under our eyes and we did not know until too late.

On the evening of the 5th of this month, a party was given at the Alexander Hotel for guests and employees and a few outsiders. During the evening Cupid must have been very busy for this up-to-date romance begins with this evening. Mr. Fred Wolf, steward of the hotel met Miss Lottie Clemons, a sister of Mr. Henry Clemons, and the romance was well underway.

Sunday the young couple took a walk and before they had returned Miss Clemons promised to make Mr. Wolf happy for life.

Monday afternoon, February 11, the couple took the train for San Luis and were married, returning to Paso Robles on the Tuesday morning train.

May they live long and prosper.

Real estate bargains

Among the real estate offerings in February 1907, a prospective buyer could find:

A 4-room dwelling house, one block from Paso Robles Hotel–a cheap house, and conveniently located–$525.00

A 5-room hard-finished house, one block from Paso Robles Hotel–a bargain–$1000.000

A 6-room hard-finished house with 8 lots–a few blocks from Bath House good well of water–cheap at $1600.00

56 acres one-half mile from town—good improvements, formerly occupied by Mr. Steinbeck. Price $1750.00

40 acres–10 miles west of town, rolling land, running water through place all fenced. About 1500 grape vines in bearing, about 100 assorted fruit frees–small house and barn. Price $500.00

400 acres good, level farming land A1 improvements, good well of water and windmills 6 miles east of town.–A bargain at $4000.00

School notes

Tonight, the high school scholars will meet and hold a rally. A good time is expected.

Friday night the Base Ball boys will go to Arroyo Grande and play a game on Saturday. They have been practicing nearly every day and expect to put up a good game.

The high school intends to give a dance on February 22nd.

The afternoon of the 21st of this month will be turned over to the pupils of the school. Exercises will be held in the Assembly Hall. A farce or two will be presented and the High School Orchestra and quartet will give a few selections.

More local news from 1907

Read more news on page 5.

All night service

Paso Robles is progressing. It has now reached the stage where the Telephone Company furnishes its customers with all-night service. This long-felt want will be appreciated.

There are about 120 phones in this little city and the extra service ought to be an inducement to others to have them put in. The new service began on the 7th.

Local brevities

Catch up on who was where and what they were doing back in 1907.

Sheriff McFadden was in town Thursday.

Miss Ethel McDaniels is now editor of the Templeton Advance. Her first issue was as good as any that has ever been gotten out in that office. The Leader wishes Miss McDaniels all success in her undertaking. Miss McDaniels was a graduate of the class of 19075 Paso Robles High School. It seems editresses run in that class.

Dr. Dresser returned from San Francisco on Monday.

Mr. Heaton is having a new sign painted over his store.

Things to include on a 1907 shopping list

A new Edison phonograph

A new suit for the well-dressed gentleman

