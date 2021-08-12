Looking Back to 1911: No place in Paso Robles for rubbish piles

Excerpts from Wednesday, August 23, 1911, Paso Robles Leader:

Clean Up, ‘no place in Paso Robles for rubbish piles’

There’s nothing in this world which improves a town like good sidewalks. They give strangers a favorable impression of a town and they give the home people satisfaction and pride. When you happen to be returning home on a dark night doesn’t it give you great satisfaction if you can walk without being in constant danger of pitching forward and breaking your neck over a loose board or little washout. See that the walks in front of your home are in good order. Then when our good citizens are returning home at night they will not walk as if they had been imbibing too freely. Let us all get the “clean up” habit.

There is no place in Paso Robles for rubbish piles or “dump” piles as they are sometimes called. They mar the looks of our city more than one would imagine until one visits a strange town and finds these piles of rubbish. They are far more noticeable to us in another town than in our own, for here, knowing where they are and accustomed to passing them every day, we soon cease to notice them.

Strangers notice them, however, and that is what we don’t want. It is true we wish strangers to remember Paso Robles, on account of its extreme neatness, not on account of its filth and neglect. “Dump” piles not only mar the looks of a town but they render it unhealthy. If the national government can be said to have a hobby is to destroy all unsanitary conditions existing in our country. It would be a good thing if town government would adopt this same hobby.

Abolish rubbish piles and all other such traps of disease and you will find that the sick list in our city will greatly diminish. The order of business in Paso Robles is to “Clean up” and much has been done, but let us do a little more.

Library report for July 1911

The library had 1801 visitors in the month of July 1328 adults and 473 juveniles. The community checked out 735 books, around 44-percent of the total 1647 books held at the library.

At the end of July, the library showed a $3.00 profit after deducting $2.00 in expenses from $5.30 of fines. The total balance on August 1 after $132.02 in expenses was $694.66.

During July 41 new books were purchased and 73 books were donated, bringing the total number of books at the library to 1647. Mrs. Henry T. Scott donated the largest number of books, followed by Mrs. Hindroth and Miss Locke.

Editor’s Note: Wondering what add to your reading list? Check out the list of newly purchased and donated books in the library report.

