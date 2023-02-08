Looking Back to 1914: Students debate ‘President should be elected by direct popular vote’

Excerpts from Wednesday, February 11, 1914 Paso Robles Leader:

School activities

On Thursday, Feb 5th, again occurred the meeting of the Literary Society, which had been postponed the previous week. The program was a success from start to finish.

Debate—“Resolved that the President of the United States should be elected by the direct popular vote.”

The affirmative was upheld by Miss Cecil Triplett (16) and William Ballard (14); the negative by Miss Florence Samuelson (14) and Miss Mitteline Sloan (17). Judges, Messrs, Willett, Lyon and Booth (16). The affirmative received the deciding vote.

Music—(Vocal), by Howard Linn (16) accompanied by Miss Nettie Bilton (14).

Miss Edna Byers being absent, her declamation was postponed until next meeting.

Music—(Vocal), by the High School double male quartet.

Critic’s report—Clark Oakes (14).

This ended the meeting. The debating in the Literary Society is doing incalculable good. Indeed so much interest has been aroused in that subject that more than a dozen students signified their intention of trying out for the team. As yet the members of the High School team are unchosen.

Don’t forget “Zaragueta,” Feb 20 at the High School Auditorium. Will make you think of California days “before the gringo came.” Admission 25 and 35 cents.

A prize of $5.00 has been offered for a high school song. With such an inducement among to many students, the winning song ought to be worthy to last in Paso for years to come.

Our track Captain, Oakes, received a letter recently from Stanford University inviting us to register our school for the inter-scholastic meet to be held in the near future. Although we regret the necessity of weakening the precedent of former years, we have neither an Ernst, Iverson, nor Lundbeck in school this year, so we fear Paso Robles will be unrepresented in the meet.

The energetic principal of our grammar school, continuing to take time by the forelock, has spurred on the youthful members of the primary section to put in a garden in the vacant lot recently plowed up. We see also that he is developing among the older members of the grammar academy a baseball team seemingly of no mean efficiency. Outlaws, mind your hash when there jeminni “Giants” get started.

Paderweski buys ranch

The Winteroll and Merrit Springs in the deal

While stopping at the Hot Springs Hotel in this city, Paderewski became so enthused over what he saw here, and the development that was being made, that he through Dr. Frank W. Sawyer, manager of the hotel, the deal was made.

Mr. Carlton W. Green, made out the papers and acted as the attorney in this case.

The properties include the 1520-acre ranch of Mrs. H. Winteroll, located some two miles west of Paso Robles involving a consideration of $75,000 and the Merrit Springs track of 1120 acres adjoining the Winteroll property.

It is freely stated that Paderewski was so favorably impressed with the curative qualities of the Paso Robles Hot Spring that he plans to make thousands of dollars worth of improvements in his new properties and spend part of his time in this section each year instead of at famous European watering places where he has visited every year.

