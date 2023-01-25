Looking Back to 1930: Electric power project to modernize two districts

Excerpts from Tuesday, December 9, 1930 The Paso Robles Spotlight:

Creston, El Pomar area electrified at the cost of $90,000

A four-page, illustrated article, praising Paso Robles, Atascadero, and their adjacent towns, appears in the November issue of the San Joaquin power magazine, announcing the construction of a 35-mile power like into the Creston-El Pomar districts to serve 70 new consumers of electricity at total project cost of $90,000.

While the immense expenditure is estimated above the normal business revenue expected the future possibilities of this attractive section were regarded by the Midland Counties Public Service Corporation as sufficiently promising to warrant the outlay.

According to the power company it is the usual practice in construction of power lines to have but one feeder line into a new territory.

Creston-El Pomar line to have a two-line feed

In the Creston-El Pomar line two feeders will be constructed at once, the company states. The main connection will be from the main transmission line near Templeton, the second feeder extending to San Miguel Substation. Power will be supplied from Atascadero substation and emergency service will be cared for by the San Miguel unit.

The arrangement will assure the districts involved of uninterrupted service. More than 900 creosoted poles are to be used on the line, specially built truck is being used to drill holes and to set the poles.

Typical farms to receive service

Typical of the farms to receive the new service in the El Pomar region is the Andrew Beyrle ranch. The ranch nestles in low hills covered with grain and dotted with oaks.

In both El Pomar and Creston water conditions are said to be ideal. Several artesian wells are flowing in the section. With introduction of electricity almond hullers will be connected with motors and the hulling process expedited.

“Bab,” junior class play scores hit with audiences

More than five hundred fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers and friends of the Paso Robles high school junior class Friday evening say members of the class, forming the case of “Bab,” class play, sweep on to heights of artistry in the comedy, the lead taken by diminutive Betty Sobey.

Directed by Catherine Easterling, faculty member, the players provided two hours and fifteen minutes of laugh punctuated entertainment. Dull moments were rare, the inimitable Babs provoking a series of embarrassing positions with an insistent campaign to win escape from the stigma of being a child.

Bob Merrill is hit as father

Although Miss Sobey was the “show” Bob Merrill, as her father, gave evidence of a sympathy with his part that won for him the applause of the audience. Dean Sloan as a diplomat who went to lengths to show Babs up when she falsified letters and photographs of a mythical love, performed capably. The plot was smoothly interpreted by the entire cast, not the least of whom was Ernestine Turner, as “Leila,” grown up sister of Babs with a distinct feeling for Clinton Beresford, a mysterious English businessman with car wheel contracts in his pocket, and a dignified, typically English adoration for Leila.

Bee Glass as “Jane Raleigh,” chum of Babs lost nothing by her performance. Elwin Lones, the ubiquitous “Eddie Perkins” of the play had few lines but he put them over and they counted for chuckles and frank, outright laughter.

Miss Smith does well as mother

A secondary heavy part was taken by Herbert Twisselmann, doubling for Bab’s mythical lover. As Guy Grosvenor he performed excellently.

Ledore Smith as Mrs. Archibald, Bab’s mother, through clever makeup achieved recognition as a woman old or young enough to have a sly Babs taking things from “frying pans” and putting them in the fire.

Alta Morenson and John Trager, in minor roles of maid and butler, contributed to the smooth flow of the play by handling themselves like a maid and a butler.

Read previous Looking Back articles

Thank you to sponsors of Looking Back

Paso Robles Pioneer Museum – Come take a real look back into local Paso Robles history. Open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblespioneermuseum.org (805) 239-4556.

Estrella Warbird Museum is an aviation museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia. Woodland Auto Display is also open. Hours: Thursday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446, ewarbirds.org, (805) 227-0440.

Creative Concrete & Design delivers the highest level of professional concrete work. Operating in San Luis Obispo County since 2002, Karl Rush brings 35 years of concrete experience to every job and will ensure that you receive the very best quality work. Over the years they have completed a great many works on residential homes. They are very creative and willing to explore options for your next project. Concrete projects have many factors to consider to bring your vision to life. creativeconcreteanddesign.com, (805) 896-1384.

Golden Anchor Financial Services is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower is different, and offer a variety of products to meet individual requirements. They make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Call them at (805) 473-7733 on the Central Coast or (559) 473-7733 in the Central Valley.

1800 El Pomar is the site of a historic Templeton ranch located just three miles east of town. The property features an iconic, aged redwood barn, 3-story tank house, original farmhouse with an outdoor garden, original water tank structures, and many other original ranch buildings. Set on 20+ acres of vineyards, the 360-degree views of rolling oak-studded hills and surrounding vines are a photographer’s dream. A prime ceremony location exists in the vineyards behind the barn between two beautiful oaks. The northwest-facing location creates plenty of shade for your guests in an early to late afternoon setting. A perfect venue with plenty of open space to customize your wedding or event. www.1800elpomar.com.

Share To Social Media