Looking Back to 1931: Local news from 91 years ago

Excerpts from Wednesday, September 2, 1931, Paso Robles Advertiser:

Orcutt opens new market

Don Orcutt opened his new branch meat market in the grocery department of the Paso Robles Mercantile Tuesday. He is prepared to give the same excellent service there as at his other market in Hibbard’s Grocery.

Saturday, the Mercantile and Mr. Orcutt are inviting the local people to come in and inspect the new arrangements. Sandwiches, cakes, ice cream, coffee and other delicacies will be served to those coming into the store.

The store will be closed Monday, Labor Day.

Stores to close here Labor Day

There will be a general closing of stores in Paso Robles on Monday, on account of the Labor Day holiday. Housewives will have to lay in a large enough supply of eatables Saturday to last over the double holiday.

Many Paso Robles people are planning to take advantage of the Sunday-Monday vacation by visiting out of town.

Water level not receding in reservoir

Contrary to the gossip that has been going about, the reservoir supplying Paso Robles with water is practically full. During the protracted heat wave last week, and while forest fires were burning all about Paso Robles, the water level did go down a foot or two, but has since risen.

If the new well had not been sunk, Paso Robles might have been in crying need of water, but the five foot well more than supplies the needs of Paso Robles.

Old Shandon landmark is torn down

Having withstood wind and weather and the ravages of time for more than 40 years the old S.E. (Jack) Worden building has been razed to make room modern bungalows by C.E. Clark, and the new owner of the property, and Eldon Tucker, son of Fred Tucker, who sold the property to Mr. Clark.

The building was formerly a hotel and saloon and was a stopping place for teamsters with jerkline mule times and big loads of wheat from the plains and outlaying districts, when there were no fences for many miles and feed grew to the horses’ withers.

Later the building was converted into a high school and used as such for several years, being abandoned about seven years ago. Some of the old timers have many romantic and thrilling tales to tell of what took place in the old time barroon and hotel in the days when the Dalton boys were frequent visitors to relatives in San Miguel and Paso Robles.

Swimming parties popular with Paso Robles women

A group of Paso Robles ladies met last Wednesday, and again yesterday morning for a swim in the plunge. Last week, after the swim, Mrs. C.G. Melgard served the group with a dainty breakfast at her home on 14th street. This Wednesday, the ladies took luncheon together after a pleasant hour in the water. These two were so successful, that the swimmers are planning to repeat the party next week.

Those attending the swims were: Mesdames C.G. Melgard, sponsor, Otto Kuehl, Wilbur Coburn, Mamie Thompson, Don Orcutt, Charles Kennedy, Wesley Weideman, George Singleton, William Fisher, M.S. Fisher, Walter Goff, Grace Lyle, and Miss Eva Franklin.

