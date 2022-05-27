Looking Back to 1932: Bearcats battle Santa Barbara for division title

Excerpts from Thursday, May 12, 1931, Paso Robles Advertiser:

Locals take league pennant; meet Dons in quarterfinals

Paso Robles stores close for two hours during game with Santa Barbara here Friday

A good ball game is promised sport fans at the local ballpark Friday afternoon beginning at 2:30, when the Paso Robles Bearcats and Santa Barbara’s nine meet in a scramble for the Southern California quarterfinals.

When Paso Robles took Santa Maria to the tune of a 6-2 trimming in the south Friday and came away with the league title, the Bearcats graduated to real ball. Santa Maria was confident on winning the game and was some surprised when the local played the fast, clean, no-error game they did.

Santa Barbara and Paso Robles will come together on fairly even terms. While Paso held Santa Maria to a 4-lead win, Santa Maria has in turn, won from Santa Barbara by a 10-6 score. Santa Barbara’s team is weaker than last year through the loss of several good men. Coach Hartranft and the boys are all set to go, and the team is confident if Twisselman performs as he can, Paso should win.

The Bearcat infield positions are all filled by men who have never played there before and have done remarkably well. Of the seven games the team has played, they have won five. All league games were taken by them, except the Shandon game, and Taft’s powerful team was held to a 9-8 sored with a one-point win for the locals.

The team next year will lose three good men, Twisselman, pitcher, Gibbs, second base and center field, and Poe, left field. The nucleus of the present team will be there to work with however and Red Homan, who has been out all season with a broken ankle, will be back on first.

The school band will be on hand to usher in festivities Friday, and in honor of the occasion, stores in town will close from 2:30 to 4:30, that employees may witness the contest.

Santa Barbara trounced the locals with an 18-2 win last year in the quarterfinals. In fact, the last time Santa Barbara bowed to Paso was in 1928.

The starting lineup will be: Lones, 3b; Gibbs cf; L. Carpenter, ss; Pool, c. Poe, lf; G. Carpenter, 1v; Nicholson, 2v; Twisselman, p.

Tickets for both adults and children are 25 cents.

Paso Robles wins typing contest

Paso Robles students made the greatest number of points in the typing contest held at the San Luis Obispo high school Saturday.

Una Duncan, Paso Robles, took second place with 56 words a minute. Thelma Dalidio of San Luis Obispo made the highest rate of all typing contestants with 66 words a minute. Blanche Miller of San Luis Obispo was third with a rate of 56 words a minute. The same three girls won in accuracy for the unlimited class with Una Duncan first, Thelma Dalidio second, and Blanche Miller third.

The first place for the second-year typists was won by Mildred Lyman of Atascadero with the speed of 62 words per minute. Irene Hankenson of San Luis Obispo was second, and Evelyn Fink of Arroyo Grande, Third.

The first three places in the accuracy test for the second year were: Olive Cammack of Paso Robles who wrote at the rate of 53 with only four errors; Irene Hankenson, San Luis Obispo; Agnes Hall, Paso Robles.

Ruth Holland of Atascadero took first place for first-year typists with a speed of 50 words a minute. Alice Johnson of Paso Robles was second, and Louis Stenquist of Arroyo Grande, third.

The first three places for first-year accuracy went to Paso Robles students—first; Barbara Ward; second, Janeth Holst; third, Betty Jane Curtis.

Atascadero won the speed cup for first-year typist with Miss Ruth Holland writing 50 words a minute. The cup is no Atascadero’s permanent property. Paso Robles won second-year accuracy cup on Miss Olive Cammack’s record.

