Looking Back to 1932: Business group plans airport near Paso Robles

Excerpts from Wednesday, March 2, 1932, Paso Robles Advertiser:

A group of Paso Robles businessmen met at the Taylor Hotel last Thursday noon to discuss with Robert A. Trow of the safety committee of the aeronautical department of the California Chamber of Commerce, and Marshal C. Hoppin of the state department of commerce, aeronautical division, the feasibility and need of an airport in this district.

Victor Ward was present from Atascadero to assure the group that the city would cooperate with Paso Robles if the site selected for an airport should be located on the highway between here and Atascadero city. He further stated that Atascadero had no natural landing field nearby.

The two aviation experts were brought to Paso Robles largely through the efforts of Postmaster Hal Merrill who is deeply interested in the project.

Hoppin named the four essential qualifications of an airport as being sufficient area, good location, drainage and good surface condition.

It was brought out that there is no [airport between San] Francisco and Los Angeles, and as it is between Salinas on the north and Santa Maria on the south, an unprotected distance of 160 miles. A landing field is needed about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, and it is not feasible to have a field too near the Santa Lucia Mountains on account of the air drainage, this immediate district was chosen as the likely site.

In order to have a No. 1 rating, a field must have a 2500-foot runway running that distance in several directions of the prevailing winds. For a No. T (Transport) rating, a runway 3500 feet long is required.

Fresno conference

Hal Merrill, Jim Pierce and C.J. Trussler attended the Aeronautical Congress in the Fresno Hotel at Fresno Saturday. A report was made on every angle of the subject by a specialist.

The real need for a coast air route was discussed, and it was agreed that had there been an alternate route that the pilot of the ill-fated plane wrecked near Lebec could have taken to escape the heavy fog which enveloped the pass for 17 consecutive days, the lives lost could have been saved.

W.H. Adams director of the Aeronautical department of the State Chamber of Commerce stated that while his department could be called upon for advice and personal help, the state could not provide funds for land appropriations.

The Champ, 1931, starring Wallace Beery and Jackie Cooper, directed by King Vidor, is the story of an alcoholic boxer attempting to get his life together for the sake of his son. Beery won the Oscar for best actor at the 1932 Academy Awards. Vidor was a Paso Robles resident at the time of his death in 1982. There is also a 1979 remake of the original 1931 film. The remake stars Jon Voight and was directed by Franco Zeffirelli.

Good Sport is a 1931 American comedy starring Linda Watkins, John Boles, Greta Nissen, Minna Gombell, Hedda Hopper and Alan Dinehart. When Marilyn Parker’s (Watkins) husband (Dinehart) sails for three months in Europe, Marilyn sublets an apartment in Manhattan so she can focus on enjoying the social scene. Upon discovering that the apartment had been paid for by her husband for his mistress (Nissen), Marilyn’s adventures to find true love begin.

