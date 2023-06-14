Looking Back to 1936: Students honored during awards ceremony

Excerpts from Thursday, June 11, 1936 Paso Robles Advertiser

During the annual “Award Assembly” held Tuesday morning at the Paso Robles high school, both seniors and undergraduates received formal acknowledgment of their accomplishments during the school year, which will come to a close Friday.

Both scholastic and student body awards were made, the latter being greatest in number, as they included the presentation of pins, sweaters and numerals for proficiency in scholarship, citizenship and athletics. Thirteen received sweaters for athletic ability; there were no “second time” or numeral awards for sports.

In the scholastic division, Miss Carrie Borden received the greatest kudos, winning the Bausch and Lomb Science Award, the $50 PTA Scholarship award, a California Scholastic Federation Lifetime award and the PTA cup, given to the outstanding senior girl. She was also among the seven senior girls rated as outstanding by the Girls’ League.

The Girls’ League award for outstanding girl of lower classes was given to Lillian Swayze; upper classes Louise Cuendent. Senior girls receiving this award were Marian Azbell, Carrie Borden Eula Bower, Patricia Toner, Crystal Lund, Delpha Lones and Helen Holst.

The interclass cup was awarded to 1936 freshmen. C.S.F. Lifetime awards went to Marian Azbell, Carrie Borden and Lois Lyle. The boy who received the PTA cup as Outstanding Senior was Dean McNutt.

Student Body awards were made to the following:

Marian Azbell, Mildred Azbell, Gwendolyn Anderson, Carrie Borden, Louise Cuendet, Eula Bower, Billie Clevenger, Helen Holst, Berthol Kleck, Delpha Lones, Crystal Lund, Dean McNutt, Lois Lyle, Solveig Moe, Betty Simmin, Eugenia Simmons, Irene Sinclair, Kenneth Sinclair.

Chester Smith, Lillian Swayze, Ida May Petersen, Margaret von Dollen, Edna Lillian Wilmar, Walter Wohlheter, Jane Fein, Gertrude Ruth, Marion Flamson and Frank Toner.

Schools in final week of activity

Tonight at the high school auditorium, 76 members of the Senior Class will celebrate the completion of four years of activity there, with a serio-comic entertainment officially known as “class night.”

Aside from the actual graduation ceremony itself, “class night” has become one of the most important events in which the class as a group takes part. The affair, as are most all other commencement functions, is open to the public, and most of the people of the town take advantage of the opportunity to enjoy the “last performance” of the graduating class.

Formal commencement exercises will be held tomorrow evening at the high school auditorium, and will open at 8 o’clock. Ray B. Lyon, president of the board of education, will award the diplomas.

Mock graduation

Senior class activities this week included the award assembly Tuesday morning, the “mock graduation” presented by the Kindergarten classes on Wednesday morning, and the annual Senior Luncheon given by churches of Paso Robles at the Woman’s Club house Wednesday noon.

A packed auditorium witnessed the Kindergarten exercises, and only the highest praise resulted from those who saw the cleverly planned program. The boys were dressed in blue and the girls in pink cap and gowns. The program was an innovation in school affairs, much credit for its success is due to Miss Mary McPherson, who planned and supervised the presentation.

Senior luncheon

A “Bon Voyage” motif was followed throughout in the Senior Luncheon Wednesday noon, both in decorations and speaking. After a vocal duet by Mrs. J.J. Jones and Mrs. Hal Johnson, accompanied by Leroy Fager, Superintendet of Schools C.C. Carpenter addressed the class with a simple “bon voyage” message, which was followed by a short talk, “Senior Reflections,” by principal George Flamson. Gordon Hambly, class president, gave the response.

A reading by Miss Catherine Easterling, class adviser, preceded the main speech, given by Rev. Carel J. Hulscwe. Rev Coate N. Balch acted as toastmaster.

The dinner was given by a committee of ladies from the Methodist Christian, Episcopal and Congregational churches. There were 97 served. Mrs. Frank Smith was general chairman assisted by Mesdames Herman Anderson menu; Bert Riggs, decorations and Pliny Taylor, program.

Read previous Looking Back articles

Thank you to sponsors of Looking Back

Paso Robles Pioneer Museum – Come take a real look back into local Paso Robles history. Open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblespioneermuseum.org (805) 239-4556.

Estrella Warbird Museum is an aviation museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia. Woodland Auto Display is also open. Hours: Thursday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446, ewarbirds.org, (805) 227-0440.

Creative Concrete & Design delivers the highest level of professional concrete work. Operating in San Luis Obispo County since 2002, Karl Rush brings 35 years of concrete experience to every job and will ensure that you receive the very best quality work. Over the years they have completed a great many works on residential homes. They are very creative and willing to explore options for your next project. Concrete projects have many factors to consider to bring your vision to life. creativeconcreteanddesign.com, (805) 896-1384.

Golden Anchor Financial Services is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower is different, and offer a variety of products to meet individual requirements. They make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Call them at (805) 473-7733 on the Central Coast or (559) 473-7733 in the Central Valley.

1800 El Pomar is the site of a historic Templeton ranch located just three miles east of town. The property features an iconic, aged redwood barn, 3-story tank house, original farmhouse with an outdoor garden, original water tank structures, and many other original ranch buildings. Set on 20+ acres of vineyards, the 360-degree views of rolling oak-studded hills and surrounding vines are a photographer’s dream. A prime ceremony location exists in the vineyards behind the barn between two beautiful oaks. The northwest-facing location creates plenty of shade for your guests in an early to late afternoon setting. A perfect venue with plenty of open space to customize your wedding or event. www.1800elpomar.com.

Share To Social Media