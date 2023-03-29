Looking Back to 1939: Court hears slander suit alleging racism

Excerpts from Wednesday, March 29, 1939, Paso Robles Journal

Slander suit trial held today

Mrs. Zeb Bresette, housewife, through her attorney, Lawton D. Champion, brought court action today against Mrs. Emily Tucker for slanderous action resulting from Mrs. Bresette being refused admittance to a dance at the Grange Hall, 21st and Spring Street, February 18.

The defendant, pianist for the Tucker orchestra, arranged for and rented the hall for a private dance, according to her testimony. Mrs. Tucker said she informed Oscar Applequist, ticket taker for the evening, to refuse admittance to anyone undesirable and to “keep the dance clean for our friends.” She testified she did not make any reference to race or color. Signs reading: “We reserve the right to refuse admittance to anyone,” were posted inside and outside the building by Mrs. Sophie Reed, she said. Mrs. Tucker was playing the accordion when the Bresette party came to the hall.

Mrs. Bresette said her party for the evening included her husband, her daughter, Dorothy, and her sister-in-law, Mrs. Casimara Vaca. She said her husband had not drunk any liquor that day. They arrived at the hall about 9:30 and when her husband handed money for admission they were refused because Mr. Applequist had been instructed “not to let Mexicans or Spanish people in.”

Mrs. Vaca also replied to Attorney Champion that Mr. Applequist refused them admission to the hall because he “was not allowed to let Mexicans or Spanish people in the hall.” Dorothy Barba, daughter of Mrs. Bresette, corroborated her statement. Mrs. Vaca said Bresette was “as sober as I am now.”

Mr. Bresette testified he had been at the hall previously and was not refused admission. He replied to Mr. Applequist on being refused admission that his wife was an American citizen and saw no reason for her being refused admission, and thought he had constitutional rights to remain. His wife was embarrassed by the incident and they left.

Oscar Applequist, Atascadero, said he was no explicitly told to exclude Mexicans or Spaniards, but only undesirables. “I have nothing against any race at all,” Applequist testified. He said the notice for refusal of admittance to anyone was plainly posted overhead. He refused admission to the party because Bresette looked as if he had been drinking, not because of race or color.

Mrs. Sophie Reed, Park street, pianist for the orchestra, said she understood the dance was private because of the signs posted reserving the right to refuse admission.

Fred Fairbairn of the Paso Robles police department was called as a witness by Attorney Champion and testified that he and Officer Rude had talked to Bresette about 30 minutes following the incident at the hall. Fairbairn said, “In my opinion the man was sober.”

After arguments by the attorneys, the case was given to Judge C.W. Watts whose decision will be made within the next four days.

May have county hospital instead of community hospital

Plans for a Paso Robles Community Hospital were halted because of a possibility of a county branch hospital being established here. Members of the committee for establishing a community hospital here issued the following statement:

To the Friends of the Proposed Paso Robles Community Hospital:

The undersigned committee desires to inform the subscribers and others whose intentions were for the good of this community project, that we have decided to refrain from further negotiations at present on the ground that to continue our plans at this time might hinder the possibility of obtaining a COUNTY hospital in Paso Robles this fall. With respect to this decision, we have decided to withhold all procedures, pending the outcome of the above. We ask that all subscribers leave their contributions to the fund in deposit until the committee on the Paso Robles Community Hospital plans can advise as to the ultimate course.

SIGNED: Jas. I. Cousins, Otto Kuehl, George Liddle, M.O. Oeck, Ray B. Lyon, Donald Campbell, H. Nye Thurlby.

