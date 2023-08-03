Looking Back to 1940: Locals win awards at fair, sew clothing for war refugees

Excerpts from Wednesday, July 31, 1940, Paso Robles Journal

Covered wagon wins first place at Santa Maria

Paso Robles covered wagon entered in the parade at the Santa Barbara County Fair, Santa Maria, last week won first prize for the second consecutive year in the pioneer float division. The gold engraved trophy is now on display at the R.C. Heaton company. The entry was sponsored by the Pioneer Day Committee.

Carol Stockdale drove the six hors team and Mrs. Stockdale and Dean Kleck accompanied him on the wagon. Outriders were Dick Kleck, Carl Anderson, Don McMillan, Ernst Franz, Harold Wiedman, Kirby Brush and Jared Brush. All were appropriately garbed in pioneer costumes.

Today (Wednesday) is the last opportunity to submit an entry in the “How I would Improve Pioneer Day” contest sponsored by the Pioneer Day committee as deadline for all entries is tonight. The articles should be confined to 200 words and mailed to Mrs. Robert Olden, committee secretary.

Contest winners will not be announced until after the Pioneer committee meeting on August 12, Chairman Jared Brush announced this week.

Renzo Carminati wins honors at Santa Maria fair

Renzo Carminati, member of the local high school chapter, Future Farmers of America, won first, second and third prize ribbons at the Santa Barbara County Fair, which was held in Santa Maria last week.

Competing in the fat hog classes of the Future Farmer division at the fair, Carminati’s entries placed first in the pen of three fat hogs, 170 pounds to 200 pounds, and second in the 200 pounds to 230 pounds pen class. The youthful exhibitor, who was taking part in the county fair competition for the first time, also won third prize for hog showmanship.

The Paso Robles chapter’s booth entry was also a prize winner, taking fourth place in strong competition with other Future Farmer chapter entries from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

Following the judging and placing of the fat market animals at the fair, an auction sale was held at which premium prices were paid for the prize stock. Carminati sold his six fat hogs for eight cents per pound.

H.H. Burlingham, director of the high school agriculture department and local F.F.A advisor, supervised the preparation and erection of the local chapter booth entry and accompanied Carminati to the fair.

Red Cross to increase local garment making

Concerted effort to increase output of garments needed by refugees in war torn countries was started this week in Paso Robles by the local Red Cross chapter.

Mr. A.S. Young, production committee chairman, stated that in the past the work has been done individually, but that efforts are being made in cooperation with the Women’s Club to establish a sewing room in the club building.

Women of the Shandon Methodist church have also volunteered to assist in the garment making. All materials are purchased by the local chapter with the 15 percent retained by the chapter from funds collected in the campaign for war relief and labor is all donated.

At the regular meeting of the Paso Robles chapter Monday night at the city hall action to send $604.11 to the national headquarters was approved. This amount was collected during recent drives.

Contributions to the relief fund are still welcome, chapter officials stated, although no special drive will be conducted at the present time. Paso Robles has still not reached its quota of $1200.

