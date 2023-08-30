Looking Back to 1940: Nominations for Pioneer Day, women burglars captured

Excerpts from Wednesday, August 28, 1940, Paso Robles Journal:

Nominations for Pioneer Day Queen start today

Nominations open today for the coveted honor of Queen of Pioneer Day. This annual contest is conducted by the Journal in cooperation with the Pioneer Day Committee, and anyone may make a nomination merely by filling out the coupon at the bottom of this page and mailing or bringing it to the Journal office by Saturday, Sept. 7.

Consideration in nominating a queen should be given as to age and years of residence in Paso Robles. If the lady you wish to nominate has already been queen, she is still eligible for the honor again this year.

Since the honor is for Pioneer Day, the nominee should be somewhat of a pioneer and in order to be a pioneer she would have to be quite well along in years. Therefore, Chairman Jared Brush has set no definite limit as to age or years of residence. “We are leaving that up to the people’s good judgment,” Mr. Brush said.

The Queen of Pioneer Day will be one of the outstanding features of the big parade and will ride in a place of honor along with the grand marshal, massed colors, bands, floats and other attractions, and will be shown many special courtesies throughout the day.

The coupon at the bottom of the page is the only means of nominating your choice for queen, so fill in the coupon and mail or bring it to the Journal office at once. The ballot will appear for one more week and the deadline is Saturday, Sept 7.

After nominations are completed, the names of the nominees will be announced and ballots will be published for four consecutive weeks to give everyone an opportunity to vote for his or her choice for queen. Fill out the nomination coupon NOW, lest your forget.

Women burglars captured early Sunday morning

Billie Jean (Richard) LaRue, 23, and Dosha Stanford, 24, giving an address on 17th Street, are awaiting trial in Superior Court on burglary charges as a result of one of Paso Robles most unusual crimes.

The defendants were seized about 4:30 a.m. Sunday by special policeman Howard Knowles and merchant policeman Maynard Rudesill in a downtown alley as the couple were about to drive away with $141.12 in cash which LaRue is alleged to have taken from John Jordan’s restaurant and bar on Spring Street.

LaRue, who was employed as a dishwasher by Jordan is said to have entered the front door of the restaurant and passed the money sack to Miss Stanford at the back door, and then coming out the front door, left it unlocked.

Arraigned Tuesday afternoon before Justice of the Peace Chas. W. Watts the pair were bound over to Superior Court with bond set at $2500 each.

As police continued investigation Monday morning it was found that several boxes had been stored in a local warehouse by the pair. In the boxes found in the warehouse and also located in the house, police found approximately $100 worth of liquor, silverware, soups and dishes belonging to Jordan.

The most startling disclosure in the case came soon after Justice Watts had arraigned the pair Tuesday when Miss Stanford announced that “Richard” LaRue was actually a woman masquerading as a man. During her three months of employment in Paso Robles, Billie Jean LaRue had successfully maintained her disguise.

