Looking Back to 1940: Whooping cough postpones well baby conference

Excerpts from Wednesday, April 24, 1940, The Paso Robles Journal:

County nurse advises postpone well-baby conference for April

The monthly well-baby conference scheduled for Thursday of this week has been postponed by Edna Sheehan, county nurse, and will be held instead next month, May 23, at the usual time and place.

Miss Sheehan deems it advisable to postpone the meeting because of the presence of whooping cough in the community. Although only four cases have been reported at this time, the danger of exposure is present because of the nature of the disease. In its early stages it is often considered merely a bad cold and cough.

Parents of pre-school children in attendance at the conferences wishing their children immunized against whooping cough should see Dr. Ragsdale at his office tomorrow afternoon, April 25.

According to Miss Sheehan three shots are required for immunization, and even if the child has already been exposed to the disease, the treatment will reduce the severity and prevent after-affects.

Jane Carminatti selected queen of May Day Festival

Miss Jane Carminatti, pretty high school senior, was chosen by the student body to reign as May Queen at the annual festival on the school lawn Tuesday afternoon, April 30.

The program will begin at 1:30 o’clock when a procession of high school girls carrying decorated arches make was for the Queen’s entrance. Her attendants also selected by the students are Dorothy Clark, Peggy Halter, Carol Root, Clarice Vorrth, Betty Lyle and Anna Belza, all seniors. The processional will be followed by a crown bearer and train bearer.

Miss Carminatti will be crowned by Robert Raitt, student body president, and she will be presented with a trophy by Roy Barnes, president of the 20-30 club.

The kindergarten children will open the program with a fairy dance. There will be songs by the high school glee clubs, dance of the Maypole by the freshman girls and concluding music by the high school band, under the direction of William Thurlow.

Martha Swanson, faculty advisor, is in charge of arrangements for the program.

The public, and particularly parents of students are cordially invited to attend the May Day festival, which has become one of the most significant events in the school year.

More locals in the news

Debating high school students were featured at the Exchange Club luncheon. The subject Resolved: That the President of the United States should be allowed to run for a third term was argued on the affirmative side by Carl Stoltenberg, Don Campbell, Jr. and Maybell Bryant; The negative side was upheld by Kenneth Harris, Elbert Donkin and Nancy Baker. Following the debate, students Betty Jany and Joyce Reid played marimba piano duets.

Robert L. Raitt brought honors to himself and Paso Robles when he placed first in the regional finals of the California Bankers association public speaking contest.

A freak tire blowout injured Victor Steinle, manager of the General Petroleum station at 14th and Spring. When Steinle was filling a tire at the station it blew out, shattered his hand and forcing gravel and dirt into the wounds. Steinle was taken to Paso Robles Community Hospital for treatment where his condition was reported as satisfactory.

