Looking Back to 1941: Camp Roberts work more than half complete

Excerpts from Wednesday, February 26, 1941 Paso Robles Journal

Troops in camp number 2300

Employees at Camp Roberts, according to latest reports, number 7,738, and the total payroll for the week was $422,686.

Construction of this project was 63-percent complete Saturday.

Troops now in camp number 2300. The next to arrive will be the first trainees, 3000 of whom will arrive the first part of March.

More than 21 million board feet of lumber has been used to date in building Nacimiento Replacement Center. Almost two million feet were used the past week.

A total of 175 buildings of various kinds are now complete, and 300 are complete except for heating, plumbing or wiring. Hundreds of others are in various stages of progress.

Thirty-four percent or 53,000 feet of the water lines are laid. Forty-nine percent or 60,000 cubic feet of gas lines are now in place.

Eleven of the large warehouses in the classification yards served by the loop spur track from the Southern Pacific line across the highway are complete. Nine are filled with materials and supplies of practically uncountable variety.

Troops in camp have opened a post exchange and will soon have another in operation.

Camp Roberts is distinctly an engineer’s project. All the officials of the staff of the Constructing Quartermaster, Capt. J.T. Smoody, hold degrees in engineering or have had long experience in the construction field.

Seven wards in the hospital area are complete except for the outside paint and are fully prepared for use.

Work has begun on the camp bakery, located in the classification yards.

The main storm drain, consisting of 24 inch pipe, has been installed to take care of the run-off of water from the building areas and the parade ground.

The final total of all buildings at Camp Roberts is 742.

519 are barracks, mess halls and storehouses, 43 administration buildings, 27 are hospital wards and 21 recreation buildings, the remainder of the buildings making up the total.

Council adopts street improvement Resolution 376

Resolution 376 concerning improvement to be made and work to be done in the city, which resolves that it is the intention of the council to order the establishment of official grades for the top street edge of the curbs on Olive Street, was duly and regularly adopted by the city council at the last regular meeting.

This work, being in the opinion of the council of not more than ordinary or local public benefit, there will be no expense incidental to it to the taxpayers.

The work will be done according to the “Improvement act of 1911,” passed by the California legislature.

Any and all persons having any objections to the proposed work and improvement may appear before the council at 8 p.m. Monday, March 10 at the city hall and show cause why the proposed improvement should not be carried out.

Hospital notes

Mrs. Virginia Schuhknecht of Paso Robles underwent surgery at the Community Hospital Monday.

Phillip Halstead underwent an operation on Monday.

Mr. Oscar Hedgpeth was operated upon Tuesday morning.

Births at the hospital during the past week are as follows: Feb. 19, a girl born to Mr. and Mrs. Lorenz Wolleson of Lockwood; Feb. 20, five pound 2 ounce daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. J. Craig; Feb. 21, a six pound 13 ounce boy to Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Beck; Feb 23, a daughter born to Mr. and Mrs. Alvaro Perez.

