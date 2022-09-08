Looking Back to 1944: School starts September 18

Excerpts from Wednesday, September 6, 1944, Paso Robles Journal:

School will open here on Sept. 18

New athletic director and music teacher hired by Otto

Frank F. Otto, superintendent of schools, announces the opening of school Sept. 18, at 9:15 a.m. New students, and those who have not registered, should register Sept. 15 and 15 at any time during the day.

Three new teachers have been added to the high school staff this year. Leslie Voorhees, the new coach will teach athletics and physical education, taking the place formerly filled by Henry Beiden. Mrs. Hazel Voorhees will teach freshman English and take over the duties of Dean of Girls. Taking the place vacated by Miss Lois Bigelow, Miss Elizabeth Teeter will teach vocal and instrumental music in the high school and vocal in the elementary schools. Miss Teeter comes from Oakland and is a graduate of the University of California. Mr. and Mrs. Voorhees taught at Redding High School last year and are graduates of the University of California.

The high school will continue with war emergency courses, such as aeronautical mechanics and machine shop, the same as in the past year.

A new social studies post-war class has been added which will be a required course for all sophomores. This is the study of “Nations of the World,” which will cover the characteristics of different nationalities, customs, business life, etc.

War is getting tiresome Bernard Moe writes family

“It has been some time since you heard from me but there is a good excuse, too. I don’t have to tell you what. Lately we have been following the advice of Horace Greeley, ‘Go West, young man, to West.’ And it isn’t over with yet. Sure does get tiresome.

“I am feeling fine and so far so good. Herman (his pal) and I are together still. There are a few others from old 324 on board too.

“We haven’t had a mail call since we left the States, so I am looking forward to hearing from you. Don’t bother to write too much to this address as it would take some time to get to me, but I’ll write to you all as soon as I get located in a company, etc. Change the press address then too.

“It will sure be swell when we can get cleaned up again in a fresh water shower or swim. We’re getting pretty salty out here. We even have to take salt tablets, too and I’ve forgotten what a blanket is. There is a ventilator by my shack so it’s not bad.

“I’ve read every edition of the Reader’s Digest back to about 1923. Played a lot of cards, too and becoming a shark on it. There is a lot I could tell you but it can’t go through. Send this on to brothers and sister, and tell everyone hello from me. Love, “Bick”

Pvt. Bernard M. Moe, Third Marine Division, U.S.M.C. Care Gleet Post Office, San Francisco. Aug. 15, 1944.

An exploring party needed to find liquid gold in city park says Side of the Road columnist Arem Dee

Two boys were brought into court the other morning on a charge of being drunk and resisting an officer. There’s nothing new in that but when it came to where they got their liquor, that was a different story. It seems from the evidence that they found it in the park and Judge Roy Fanning told them that their defense wasn’t original. He had heard that story before. He gave them five days to remember what part of the park. Maybe I’ve been overlooking the potentialities of our city park. It seems to have hidden charms. I’d like to suggest an exploring party to see if we can locate some of the liquid gold.

Don’t forget to register!

If you don’t register you can’t vote!

Too much can’t be written, too much can’t be said about the importance of registration. The BALLOT is a power in your hands. Use it and you help to secure good government. Fail to use it and you score for the other side. Your vote is the key to your freedom. To use it you must REGISTER. Do and remind others to do it.

