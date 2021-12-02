Looking Back to 1946: Local jobs are scarce, record school enrollment

Excerpts from the Paso Robles Journal, Wednesday, December 11, 1946.

Jobs getting scarce in Paso Robles, says labor office manager

–During the past six months jobs have gradually become increasingly scarce, according to M.W. Fowler, local office manager of the California State Employment Service.

The available jobs are not sufficient to care for the increase in immigrant population, he said.

The following figures, taken from the local files, show a very definite trend toward a local labor surplus.

Total placements as of November 1946 were 83 compared to 190 in November 1945.

Short-time placements were 29 in November 1946 and 7 in November 1945.

New applicants were 88 in for November 1946 and 32 for 1945.

Total applicants were 306 in November 1946 and 108 in 1945.

Forty-six per cent of the present applicants are recently from other states; 53% are veterans; 31% are non-veteran men, and 16% are women.

Growth of city seen in classes at primary school

The continued growth of Paso Robles is seen in the new record enrollment at the elementary school, according to figures released by Glen Speck, principal.

This year there are 956 pupils enrolled, topping the previous high of last year by five, with a waiting list in the kindergarten. Last year the season opened with only 880 enrolled.

It is intended to open another first grade glass after the first of the year, if a teacher is available, Speck said.

Enrollment at the high school remains the same as last year, according to Nicholas Nugent, principal, with 407 students.

Sixty-six buildings at Roberts to be sold

Sealed bids will be received up to January 17 from public

Sixty-six surplus buildings at Camp Roberts will go on sale by sealed bids which will be received until Jan. 17, according to an announcement from Capt. E.F. Pfister, Headquarters Caretaking Department, at camp.

The official announcement gives the following details:

Buildings will be shown by the group tour method. No individual inspections will be made. One tour daily will be conducted starting at 9:00 a.m. from Gate No. 7 from Dec. 17 through Jan. 16, 1947. No inspections can be made on Saturdays, Sundays or holidays. Sealed bids will be received until 10:00 a.m., Jan. 17, 1947, and then publicly opened at 350 California Street, San Francisco, California, for the sale and removal of subject buildings. The sale is open to the general public. Bid forms can be secured from the U.S. Division Engineer, 351 California Street, San Francisco, California, or from the Post Engineers at Camp Roberts, California.

Read previous Looking Back articles

Thank you to sponsors of Looking Back

Paso Robles Pioneer Museum – Come take a real look back into local Paso Robles history. Open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblespioneermuseum.org (805) 239-4556.

Estrella Warbird Museum is an aviation museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia. Woodland Auto Display is also open. Hours: Thursday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446, ewarbirds.org, (805) 227-0440.

Creative Concrete & Design delivers the highest level of professional concrete work. Operating in San Luis Obispo County since 2002, Karl Rush brings 35 years of concrete experience to every job and will ensure that you receive the very best quality work. Over the years they have completed a great many works on residential homes. They are very creative and willing to explore options for your next project. Concrete projects have many factors to consider to bring your vision to life. creativeconcreteanddesign.com, (805) 896-1384.

Golden Anchor Financial Services is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower is different, and offer a variety of products to meet individual requirements. They make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Call them at (805) 473-7733 on the Central Coast or (559) 473-7733 in the Central Valley.

1800 El Pomar is the site of a historic Templeton ranch located just three miles east of town. The property features an iconic, aged redwood barn, 3 story tank house, original farmhouse with an outdoor garden, original water tank structures, and many other original ranch buildings. Set on 20+ acres of vineyards, the 360-degree views of rolling oak-studded hills and surrounding vines are a photographer’s dream. A prime ceremony location exists in the vineyards behind the barn between two beautiful oaks. The northwest-facing location creates plenty of shade for your guests in an early to late afternoon setting. A perfect venue with plenty of open space to customize your wedding or event. www.1800elpomar.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related