Looking Back to 1946: Orderly new year, taxpayers vote on hospital district

Excerpts from Wed, January 2, 1946 The Paso Robles Journal:

Paso Robles welcomes 1946 with orderly celebration

Paso Robles welcomed the new year with an assortment of noises, horns honking, bells ringing, shots and cheers and one group of young people was heard saying good-by to 1945 by singing “Should Auld Acquaintance be Forgot.”

There were many quiet home gatherings as well as dancing at the American Legion hall and an invitation dance by the El Camino club at the Inn.

The more serious minded citizens attended the revival services at the Methodist church.

Movie fans saw the dawn of a new year at the T&D midnight show amid a welter of noise and fun.

Police report a quiet night despite the fact that Monday was pay day at Camp Roberts.

The greatest activity of the evening was at the USO where GIs and their wives and sweethearts were royally entertained and where many citizens worked to make the occasion one of good cheer to the boys at camp.

Hundreds of service men passed through the doors and those in charge of the entertainment declare it was indeed a gala night.

Taxpayers to vote on hospital on Saturday

Proponents of district confident that favorable ballot will be cast for much needed institution

Mrs. Carolyn Ragsdale, of 925 Olive Street, will transport any voters who wish transportation to the polls Saturday, in her car. Those desiring call her at phone 600.

Saturday the voters of Supervisorial District No. 1, part of Supervisorial District No. 5, part of Kern county and five precincts in Monterey county go to the polls to decide if they shall form a hospital district and build in Paso Robles an institution to be known as the Paso Robles District War Memorial hospital.

This election has nothing to do with the financing of the building. It merely authorizes the county supervisors to appoint a hospital board, establish boundaries of the proposed district and show the desire of the taxpayers to form such an institution.

The financing then will become a matter for the board to decide and before they can bind the district to the expenditure of a cent of taxpayers money they must hold another election and get a two-thirds majority of the votes cast in favor of the plan for financing.

The proposed district has an assessed valuation of approximately $10,000,000. Two plans have been proposed.

On the basis of $150 thousand to construct and equip, a special assessment, which means raising the entire amount in one year, would amount to $1.50 per $100 assessed valuation. As an example, real estate assessed at $5000 would cost the taxpayer $75 that one year only.

A twenty-year bond issue at 2 percent interest would amount to $1.82 1-2 per $100 assessed valuation. For example, real estate assessed at $5000 would cost the taxpayer $4.56 per year for twenty years or a total of $91.25 which is $16.25 more than under a special assessment, the difference being interest.

In either case the tax is levied on the county assessed valuation of real estate only, not personal property.

