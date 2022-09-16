Looking Back to 1946: Pioneer Day queen and grand marshal named, first fair held

Excerpts from Wednesday, September 18, 1946, Paso Robles Journal:

Pioneer Day queen and grand marshal named

Two of our beloved and highly esteemed pioneers have been paid the highest honor of Pioneer Day.

Mrs. Mary E. Fowler of 1445 Vine Street will reign as Queen of the Day.

James Lemen, better known as “Jim,” and a pioneer rancher of the Adelaide district, will head the long parade as Grand Marshal.

‘Gay Nineties’ costumes to be featured at Pre-Pioneer Dance

U.S.O. building will be scene of big dance Saturday night, September 28, preparations now in progress

Plans for a Pre-Pioneer Day Dance, to be held at the USO building Saturday evening, September 28, are rapidly being completed.

All participants at the dance are asked to wear “Gay Nineties” costumes, which will be furnished by Charles Oliver of the Paso Robles Mercantile Col. All orders, he states, must be in by five o’clock Monday afternoon, September 23.

Ed Page will be in charge of entertainment and Ted Clarke will be in charge of the dance. His committee, not yet complete, is composed of Frost Harralson of the Exchange Club, Harlow Ford of the Rotary Club, and Bill Shannon of the Lions Club.

Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes. Prizes to the winners will be awarded again this year by the R.C. Heaton Company.

William Claassen made arrangements for getting the USO building. He got in touch with Harper Sibley, former USO president, at Quebec, only to be told the FWA had taken over the building. The FWA, in San Francisco, then gave permission for its use by the Pre-Pioneer Day committee from September 26 to October 14.

Tickets for the dance will sell for $150, plus a 30-cent amusement tax.

Search begins for youngest pioneer

Mrs. Nancy Stinchfield, chairman of the Fourth Annual Pioneer Day Baby Contest sponsored by the Business and Professional Women’s Club announces entry rules for babies of Paso Robles and outlying trading area. The youngest members of the oldest families are invited to compete for prizes of merchandise certificates from local stores; first prize $15.00, second prize $10.00, third prize $5.00, fourth prize $3.00 and fifth prize $2.00.

Babies not over two years of age whose ancestors have resided in this district at least 40 years are eligible. Three pioneer women residents will be selected as judges. Parents are asked to fill in registration blanks printed in local newspapers and leave them with Mrs. Irene Colt at the Vogue before 5:30 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 1946. Parents and contestants are requested to be present for personal awarding of prizes on Pioneer Day, Oct. 12.

Twenty thousand pour through gates at first annual fair

The first annual Sixteenth District Agricultural Association Fair closed Sunday night in Paso Robles and was adjudged a great success from almost every angle.

Despite wind and chilly weather that kept many people away Sunday evening and hurried many fair visitors home early, more than 20,000 people attended the three-day celebration, far exceeding the expectations of fair officials.

