Looking Back to 1946: Santa Claus coming for a visit on Saturday

Excerpts from November 20, 1946, The Paso Robles Journal:

Patron saint of Christmas will greet children and present every guest with a bag of candy as he visits stores throughout city’s business district

Juvenile Paso Roblans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus at the local airport Saturday morning to make his first tour of the city, it was reported at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon Monday.

The jolly old saint is expected to arrive from Sherwood Field on the big fire truck at 10:15 in the morning and will then proceed to make a tour of the business section, stopping at all the corners to distribute bags of candy to the waiting children. Santa will then visit the various stores in the city until 2 p.m., when he will return to the airport and speed on his way.

Special music from loud speakers will provide Christmas carols and other appropriate music during the day at the various stores and Santa Claus will be entertained at dinner at the Dog House Club at noon.

Splendid cooperation is reported by the committee in charge and it is hoped to have Santa Clause make two or three more trips to Paso Robles between now and Christmas so that all the younger generation can get a good chance to tell him what they want for Christmas.

It is hoped to have the street Christmas lights installed and the huge Christmas tree in city park lighted at that time. Merchants have been urged to install their Christmas window displays and decorate their store fronts for the occasion of Santa’s visit.

Christmas trees may decorate city streets: lights to be lit Saturday

Paso Robles Christmas lights will be strung at the main intersection of the business district and turned on Saturday afternoon, LaVerne Payne, street superintendent, reported to the council Monday night.

At that time the living Christmas tree in the park will also be lighted, he said.

It was suggested that fir trees be obtained from Pete Camsouzou of Indian Valley and placed in the flag receptacles along the curbs in the business district and this was referred to the Chamber of Commerce with a request that a volunteer squad be recruited to go out and cut down the trees.

Heavy rain brings joy to ranchers

Grass growth on ranges full month ahead of normal, reported

Two and a half inches of rainfall were recorded during the past week at the U.S. Weather Bureau at Sherwood Field and farmers throughout the district are jubilant at the crop prospects for the coming year.

Cattlemen are reporting the range is already taking on a green tint and P.C. Berryman, assistant county farm advisor, said yesterday that “grass will probably jump out of the ground within three weeks, something it seldom does before January 1.”

Milder temperatures also have aided the farmer and rancher.

The forecast is for cloudy weather tonight with continuing showers and high temperatures.

