Looking Back to 1950: Chamber of Commerce urges curbs for Spring Street

Excerpt from the Thursday, Aug 10, 1950 Paso Robles Journal:

Council authorizes survey to assure full supply for emergencies

“Paso Robles water situation is not critical; we will have no shortage this fall although a rush of population may strain our facilities,” said M.J. French Monday night in reporting to the council

The city’s water situation was the subject of lengthy discussion by the city council following the report of R.E. Ramsier, engineer, on tests made yesterday. “Tests on wells today were not encouraging,” Ramseier said. “They are not delivering what they did in the spring by any means,” Louis Goss, city engineer explained that well No. 4 was not running yesterday and recommended authorization of another well immediately.

A motion by Sam Smart was adopted authorizing Ramseier to make a preliminary survey and recommendation to the council on additional water sources.

Plans and specifications submitted by Ramseier for a sewage treatment plant were accepted and ordered filed with the Central Coast Water Pollution Board.

C of C urges quick action on Spring Street curbing

Letters to 289 owners of property fronting on Spring Street are being mailed by the Chamber of Commerce this week, advising of a meeting to be held by the planning commission Monday evening. The property owners are being urged to originate action for the curbing and installing of gutters along Spring Street so that the paving at state expense can be obtained.

Full details will be discussed at the planning commission and costs and benefits to the property owners will be outlined.

Speedy action on the project has been urged by the planners and the city council so that paving may be requested of the state while Highway 101 is on Spring Street.

It has been pointed out by city engineer Louis Goss, that once the highway is moved from the city, Spring Street will revert to a city thoroughfare and would have to be paved at city expense. That state will not pave, however, until curbs and gutters are in, Goss explained, because edges break away and paving deteriorates rapidly without those improvements.

Pioneer Committee seeks animals for mule train

An extensive search for mules is being made by George White for the Pioneer Day committee it was reported at a meeting of the committee last night at the fire hall by Vic Palm. Palm served as residing chairman in the absence of Caryol Stockdale, chairman.

White purchased two mules last week for the committee, Palm said, and is traveling in the valley on the coast looking for more. At present the committee owns nine animals including the two recently purchased.

Methods of carrying out “Mule Train,” the theme of this year’s celebration, as suggestged by Chalie Trussler, were discussed. All merchants will be asked to use the mule train for window decorations and the sone of that name will be the official song of the day.

Dean McNutt, whiskerino chairman, announced that preliminary registration for that event will not be held this year. Competition will be open to all who wish to enter on Pioneer Day.

Progress reports were given by Don Orcutt Jr., of the trophy committee, P.D. Fowler of the judges committee, and Palm of the rodeo planners. John Hardie reported that hay for the horses had been arranged for and that the Queen’s coach and team were in readiness. It was announced that John Cunningham has arranged for a first aid station and ambulance to be provided by the Red Cross.

Date for the next meeting was set for Sept 6.

