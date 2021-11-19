Looking Back to 1950: Paso Robles schools ask for tax hike

Excerpt from Thur March 16, 1950 Paso Robles Journal:

$60,000 Levy for Three Years Urged

Increased Attendance of Students, Due to Growth of City, Brings Need for More Classrooms to Accommodate Children, Superintendent Tells Board

Taxpayers of the Paso Robles high and elementary school districts will be asked to vote an additional levy for building expansion at the coming trustee election on May 19, it was decided at the board meeting Monday night.

Formal announcement was made to this effect at Tuesday’s P.T.A. meeting.

The ballot will ask the voters to authorize a special three-year additional tax levy of 50 cents for Elementary school purposes and 30 cents for High School purposes. It is estimated this will produce about $30,000 a year to each district. This will bring the levy for high school to $1.05 and the elementary levy up to $1.40.

Attendance at the local elementary schools show about a 35 percent increase in the last five years and, while the peak will not reach the high school for several years yet, an increase there is about 15 percent, Flamson pointed out.

George Flamson, superintendent, presented a tentative program calling for a four-room addition to the elementary school and two new buildings at the high school.

Due to overcrowded conditions one double session is being conducted in one room and others are overcrowded at the primary school, he said. Thus two new class rooms are urgently needed as well as one homemaking room and a library and work room. In addition boys’ shower and sanitary facility room should be provided.

At the high school a building with accommodations for ag. and shop work is needed and a music building. This will release two classrooms in the main building, Flamson said. Also the cafeteria will be moved to a building in the rear, he said.

