Looking Back to 1950: Property owners urged to protest county tax

Excerpts from Thursday, August 17, 1950, The Paso Robles Journal

County tax cut urged

Property owners urged to protest

Association will appear tomorrow to ask supervisors to eliminate all unnecessary items from the budget being considered for this year.

Bruce Bailey, secretary of the County Property Owners association, has issued a letter to the membership urging them to attend the budget hearing at the courthouse tomorrow morning at 10:00 o’clock and urge economy on the Board of Supervisors.

Many social obligations that are expanding at an alarming rate, he says, can be postponed until after we get this war paid for, and he urges close scrutiny of expenditures to avoid confiscatory taxation.

The letter, in part, follows:

“In view of our world position at the present time and the unforeseeable future facing us, with every indication of heavier calls on our tax dollars for the financing of the impending war costs, it would appear necessary to curtail local spending to essentials and mandatory services.

“As projected at present, there looms an increase in our tax rate of 68 cents! Last year for county government, the general tax rate was $2.25, which would now reach $2.93. (Continued on Page Two) Click here to read Page Two.

‘Sweetheart’ appears at local rodeo

Miss Myrna McMillan, Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce and Exchange Club candidate, who was crowned “Sweetheart of California Rodeos” at Salinas recently, has been offered a position as one of five “Ranch Girls” with the Gene Autry world championship rodeo at Madison Square Garden, will lead the grand march in the rodeo at the San Luis Obispo County Fair at Paso Robles. The first showing of the rodeo will be on Friday of next week. The New York engagement will start Sept. 27 for 43 nights and will be followed by a two weeks engagement in Boston.

Other news of the day

Excerpts from “At the side of the road” by Arem Dee

What next? Now Cal Poly has gone co-ed. Of course it’s only a summer session but before long we can expect to see famerettes romping around the campus.

I’d hate to be looking for a house in Paso Robles just now. With the opening of Camp Roberts every habitation and store room in the city has been snapped up and it looks as if there would have to be a lot of building, if the government doesn’t stop it like it did the last time we got in such a jam.

Woman’s club to restore old church at Estrella

Restoration of the old adobe church at Estrella, the first protestant edifice north of Cuesta Grade in San Luis Obispo county has been started by the Historical Landmark section of the Paso Robles Woman’s Club under the chairmanship of Mrs. Grace Heaton who, with Mrs. May Trager, last year’s chairman, and others, visited the site this morning to inspect the work.

When Paul McKusick, superintendent of the Paso Robles School for Boys, heard of the project he volunteered for help because the building was near the school. It was decided that the boys of the school could, under the supervision of Jesse Crettol of San Miguel, make the adobe bricks and help in the laying up of the walls. At present they have about 200 bricks made and are very proud of their handiwork.

The committee will use old pictures and drawings as guides and a replica of the church, made by Miss Johnita Work, will be on display at the Woman’s Club booth at the county fair.

This is the first big project by the committee and others are being planned. One is the erecting of a tablet on a drinking fountain in the Paso Robles City Park honoring the James family who gave the site to the city.

Editorial note: We don’t know what that piece of tape is doing on the front page. It would be interesting to see what news it’s hiding!

