Looking Back to 1950: Vine Street to get improvements, first baby born in new hospital

Excerpts from Thursday, January 5, 1950, The Paso Robles Journal:

Vine Street work awarded

Improvement of six city blocks goes to Valley Paving Company for $16,996.73 bid — work to begin in March

A resolution accepting the Valley Paving Company, Inc. of Pismo Beach, as the successful bidder for the improvement of Vine street between 4th and 10th streets was adopted Tuesday night by the City Council. The company’s bid, for the construction of sidewalks, curbs and gutters, was $16,996.73.

The Pismo Beach company has 25 days following publication of award notice to enter into a contract with the city and 15 days after signing the contract to begin work with the job to be completed 90 days after signing the contract.

A breakdown of the successful proposal, one of two bids opened by the Council on December 19 and referred to the Street Commission for consideration, placed the cost per running foot at $4.74, it was reported by Councilman A. Nye Thurlby.

Two other bids had been opened earlier by the Council but both were held too high and the work was readvertised.

Breakdown of the Valley Paving Company’s bid follows: Grading, 3,667 L.F. at .835, $3,061.94; curbing and gutters, 3,753 L.F. at $1.75, $5,567.75; gutter only, 403 S.F. at .60, $241.80; cross gutters, 1.757 S.F. at .60, $1,054.20; and sidewalks, 18,972 S.F. at .32, $6,071.04. Totaling $236.25 inside 50 foot lot.

The resolution accepting the Valley Paving Company to perform the work was unanimously adopted by the Council with the exception of the vote of Councilman Steward Bryant who was absent.

Thurlby explained that as soon as the curbs and gutters can be placed, the city will put in paving which will not be assessed against the property. This work will be paid for by gas tax funds and certain city funds which have been budgeted for that purpose.

Before the resolution was adopted, new Councilman John Gerst asked to be brought up to date on the proposed work, explaining that all he knew about the improvement was what he had read in the newspapers.

City Coordinator Sid Tucker reviewed the history of the improvement program recalling that property owners owning over 50 percent of the affected property had protested the project at first but the objections had been withdrawn when the council assured them that the cost of the improvement would be less than $5.00 per running foot.

Editor’s note: $16,996 in 1950 is worth $190,601 in 2021.

Baby Ray achieves fame as first hospital child

First baby born in the new Paso Robles War Memorial District hospital and winner of numerous gifts from local merchants in noting the ocassion arrived here at 5:17 o’clock yesterday morning.

The baby, a 7-pound, 15-ounce girl, was born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Ray 15 12 street, with Dr. Edward Blair in attendance. Named Kathleen Sue, the new arrival is the first child for the Rays who came to Paso Robles from Indianapolis, Ind. In 1946.

Gifts from local merchants included an automobile baby seat from Darnall & Hammons, a baby bottle sterilizer from Lou Wilcox, a year’s subscription to the Paso Robles Journal, a quart of milk a day for a month from Crescent Dairy, a full course dinner for the parents from the Hot Springs Hotel, a gallon of paint, a bottle of Johnson’s Baby Oil and Powder, a free oil change and grease job for the family car and a bouquet of flowers for Mrs. Ray.

Dr. Blair also gave the Rays a 20 percent discount for his services.

Read previous Looking Back articles

Thank you to sponsors of Looking Back

Paso Robles Pioneer Museum – Come take a real look back into local Paso Robles history. Open Thursday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. 2010 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles, CA 93446, www.pasoroblespioneermuseum.org (805) 239-4556.

Estrella Warbird Museum is an aviation museum dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia. Woodland Auto Display is also open. Hours: Thursday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.. 4251 Dry Creek Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446, ewarbirds.org, (805) 227-0440.

Creative Concrete & Design delivers the highest level of professional concrete work. Operating in San Luis Obispo County since 2002, Karl Rush brings 35 years of concrete experience to every job and will ensure that you receive the very best quality work. Over the years they have completed a great many works on residential homes. They are very creative and willing to explore options for your next project. Concrete projects have many factors to consider to bring your vision to life. creativeconcreteanddesign.com, (805) 896-1384.

Golden Anchor Financial Services is committed to helping you find the right mortgage product for your needs. They understand that every borrower is different, and offer a variety of products to meet individual requirements. They make the process of securing a mortgage simple and straightforward by offering you the latest in financial tools that enable you to make sound financial choices. Call them at (805) 473-7733 on the Central Coast or (559) 473-7733 in the Central Valley.

1800 El Pomar is the site of a historic Templeton ranch located just three miles east of town. The property features an iconic, aged redwood barn, 3 story tank house, original farmhouse with an outdoor garden, original water tank structures, and many other original ranch buildings. Set on 20+ acres of vineyards, the 360-degree views of rolling oak-studded hills and surrounding vines are a photographer’s dream. A prime ceremony location exists in the vineyards behind the barn between two beautiful oaks. The northwest-facing location creates plenty of shade for your guests in an early to late afternoon setting. A perfect venue with plenty of open space to customize your wedding or event. www.1800elpomar.com.

